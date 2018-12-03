NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline mit Blick auf eine mögliche Übernahme des Onkologiespezialisten Tesaro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1900 Pence belassen. Mit einem Zukauf würde sich der britische Pharmariese den Zugriff auf mehrere bereits zugelassene und vermarktete Onkologieprodukte sichern, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kämen weitere Medikamente, die sich im frühen bis mittleren Stadium der Entwicklung befänden./bek/la



