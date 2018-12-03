finanzen.net
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

17,16EUR
-1,14EUR
-6,25%
03.12.2018
STU
15,23GBP
-0,86GBP
-5,33%
03.12.2018
LSE
03.12.2018
(0)

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline mit Blick auf eine mögliche Übernahme des Onkologiespezialisten Tesaro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1900 Pence belassen. Mit einem Zukauf würde sich der britische Pharmariese den Zugriff auf mehrere bereits zugelassene und vermarktete Onkologieprodukte sichern, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kämen weitere Medikamente, die sich im frühen bis mittleren Stadium der Entwicklung befänden./bek/la

Datum der Analyse: 03.12.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
19,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
15,01 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+26,58%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
15,23 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+24,75%
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
15,98 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

03.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
23.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
01.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
01.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
01.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline HoldCFRA
01.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralCredit Suisse Group
10.09.2018GlaxoSmithKline SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
01.12.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
06.11.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
27.10.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
27.10.2017GlaxoSmithKline SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Milliarden-Deal
GlaxoSmithKline kauft Onkologiespezialisten Tesaro - Tesaro-Anleger feiern
Transaktionstag bei GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): Nach dem Verkauf von Nahrungsmittelaktivitäten in Indien an Unilever erwirbt das britische Unternehmen nun für rund 5,1 Milliarden US-Dollar (inklusive Schulden) die auf Onkologie spezialisierte Tesaro und verstärkt damit sein Pharmageschäft deutlich.
03.12.18
Tribune Media, Amazon rise; GlaxoSmithKline, Discovery fall (FOX Business)
03.12.18
Why Aphria, GlaxoSmithKline, and RigNet Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
03.12.18
Why GlaxoSmithKline, Clovis Oncology, and Tesaro Are on the Move Today (MotleyFool)
03.12.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt GlaxoSmithKline auf 'Buy' - Ziel 1900 Pence (dpa-afx)
03.12.18
Tesaro Soars On $5.1 Billion Takeover Bid From GlaxoSmithKline (Investors Business Daily)
03.12.18
The Wall Street Journal: GlaxoSmithKline to acquire Tesaro for $4.16 billion (MarketWatch)
03.12.18
GlaxoSmithKline to spend $5.1B on cancer drugmaker Tesaro (Seattle Times)
03.12.18
GlaxoSmithKline to spend $5.1B on cancer drugmaker Tesaro (FOX Business)

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+4,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,92%
Ø Kursziel: 15,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
14,50 £
Bernstein Research
14,30 £
Morgan Stanley
14 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
14,40 £
Barclays Capital
17,50 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,90 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10 £
BNP PARIBAS
17,50 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
15,80 £
UBS AG
17 £
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
CFRA
16,50 £
Deutsche Bank AG
15,25 £
HSBC
20 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,92%
Ø Kursziel: 15,98
alle GlaxoSmithKline Kursziele

