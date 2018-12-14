|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Gold Fields Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
3,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
3,26 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,98%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3,26 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,98%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,00 USD
|19:19 Uhr
|Gold Fields Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|24.04.2017
|Gold Fields Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.12.2016
|Gold Fields Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.06.2016
|Gold Fields Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.12.2015
|Gold Fields Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.06.2016
|Gold Fields Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.2015
|Gold Fields Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.2012
|Gold Fields overweight
|HSBC
|10.09.2012
|Gold Fields overweight
|J.P. Morgan Cazenove
|21.05.2012
|Gold Fields overweight
|HSBC
|12.12.2016
|Gold Fields Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.12.2015
|Gold Fields Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.01.2015
|Gold Fields Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.2012
|Gold Fields sector perform
|Scotia Capital Markets
|28.08.2012
|Gold Fields sector perform
|Scotia Capital Markets
|19:19 Uhr
|Gold Fields Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|24.04.2017
|Gold Fields Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.2012
|Gold Fields sell
|Deutsche Bank Securities
|24.03.2009
|Gold Fields underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
