Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21,68EUR
-1,12EUR
-4,91%
18:12:22
FSE
21,56EUR
-1,18EUR
-5,19%
17:45:05
GVIE
07.06.2019 13:36
Grand City Properties Hold (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Sorgen vor einem Mietpreisdeckel in Berlin seien übertrieben, schrieb Analyst Julius Stinauer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Selbst bei Ado Properties als "reinem Berlin-Akteur" rechnet der Experte aber noch mit einer leichten Steigerung des operativen Ergebnisses (FFO), auch wenn die aus seiner Sicht rechtlich fragwürdigen Pläne des Senats tatsächlich realisiert würden. Bei Grand City macht er sich mehr Sorgen um die Internationalisierungsstrategie und hält die Papiere daher für fair bewertet./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2019 / 12:02 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.06.2019 / 12:05 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		Kursziel:
23,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
22,54 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+2,04%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
21,56 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,68%
Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
24,32 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:36 UhrGrand City Properties HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.06.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
29.05.2019Grand City Properties buyHSBC
21.05.2019Grand City Properties NeutralOddo BHF
04.06.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Grand City Properties buyHSBC
20.05.2019Grand City Properties buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:36 UhrGrand City Properties HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21.05.2019Grand City Properties NeutralOddo BHF
20.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenDZ BANK
20.05.2019Grand City Properties HoldJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

31.05.19
Grand City Properties-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
23.05.19
Grand City Properties gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.05.19
Grand City Properties bleibt auf Wachstumskurs (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
ROUNDUP: Wohnimmobiliengesellschaft Grand City Properties bleibt auf Kurs (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Hold' - Ziel 20 Euro (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
Grand City Properties steigert operativen Gewinn im ersten Quartal (Dow Jones)
30.04.19
Analysten sehen für Grand City Properties-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
04.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Grand City Properties auf 22,50 Euro (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+12,80%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,80%
Ø Kursziel: 24,32
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
Credit Suisse Group
25,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
25 
UBS AG
29 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,50 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,50 
Oddo BHF
21 
HSBC
27,50 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21,03 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,50 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,80%
Ø Kursziel: 24,32
alle Grand City Properties Kursziele

