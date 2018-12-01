|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
23,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
22,54 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+2,04%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
21,56 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,68%
|Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,32 EUR
|13:36 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.06.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.2019
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.05.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|21.05.2019
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.06.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|20.05.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.2019
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
