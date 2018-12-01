HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Sorgen vor einem Mietpreisdeckel in Berlin seien übertrieben, schrieb Analyst Julius Stinauer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Selbst bei Ado Properties als "reinem Berlin-Akteur" rechnet der Experte aber noch mit einer leichten Steigerung des operativen Ergebnisses (FFO), auch wenn die aus seiner Sicht rechtlich fragwürdigen Pläne des Senats tatsächlich realisiert würden. Bei Grand City macht er sich mehr Sorgen um die Internationalisierungsstrategie und hält die Papiere daher für fair bewertet./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2019 / 12:02 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.06.2019 / 12:05 / MESZ



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.