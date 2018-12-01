finanzen.net

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

22,02EUR
+0,40EUR
+1,85%
16:58:33
XETRA
21,94EUR
+0,35EUR
+1,63%
17:15:51
BTE
11.06.2019 15:21
(0)

Grand City Properties buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties angesichts einer drohenden Mietdeckelung in Berlin auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro belassen. Er halte ein Einfrieren der Mieten in Berlin für äußerst fraglich, wiederholte Analyst Kai Klose seine jüngste Einschätzung in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auf den Immobilienkonzern Grand City hätte ein solcher Schritt ohnehin nur moderaten Einfluss./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2019 / 11:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		Kursziel:
26,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
21,56 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+22,91%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
21,56 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+22,91%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
24,32 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

15:21 UhrGrand City Properties buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.06.2019Grand City Properties HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.06.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
29.05.2019Grand City Properties buyHSBC
15:21 UhrGrand City Properties buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Grand City Properties buyHSBC
20.05.2019Grand City Properties buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.2019Grand City Properties buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.2019Grand City Properties HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21.05.2019Grand City Properties NeutralOddo BHF
20.05.2019Grand City Properties HaltenDZ BANK
20.05.2019Grand City Properties HoldJefferies & Company Inc.

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

31.05.19
Grand City Properties-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
23.05.19
Grand City Properties gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.05.19
Grand City Properties bleibt auf Wachstumskurs (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
ROUNDUP: Wohnimmobiliengesellschaft Grand City Properties bleibt auf Kurs (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Hold' - Ziel 20 Euro (dpa-afx)
20.05.19
Grand City Properties steigert operativen Gewinn im ersten Quartal (Dow Jones)
30.04.19
Analysten sehen für Grand City Properties-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
04.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Grand City Properties auf 22,50 Euro (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+10,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,85%
Ø Kursziel: 24,32
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
Credit Suisse Group
25,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
25 
UBS AG
29 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,50 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20 
Oddo BHF
21 
HSBC
27,50 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21,03 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,50 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,85%
Ø Kursziel: 24,32
