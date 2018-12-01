HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties angesichts einer drohenden Mietdeckelung in Berlin auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro belassen. Er halte ein Einfrieren der Mieten in Berlin für äußerst fraglich, wiederholte Analyst Kai Klose seine jüngste Einschätzung in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auf den Immobilienkonzern Grand City hätte ein solcher Schritt ohnehin nur moderaten Einfluss./edh/ajx



