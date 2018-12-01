|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
9,25 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
7,30 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
6,49 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,85 GBP
|15:21 Uhr
|HSBC Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:06 Uhr
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.06.2019
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.2019
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.2019
|HSBC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:06 Uhr
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.06.2019
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.2019
|HSBC buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.2019
|HSBC overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.02.2019
|HSBC overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.05.2019
|HSBC Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.2019
|HSBC Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.05.2019
|HSBC Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.2019
|HSBC Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.2019
|HSBC Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:21 Uhr
|HSBC Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.2019
|HSBC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.2019
|HSBC Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.2019
|HSBC Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.2019
|HSBC Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:21 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|15:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|09:46 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|08:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|08:16 Uhr
|S&T buy
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys Neutral
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys buy
|11.06.19
|Sartorius vz verkaufen
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|RWE overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11.06.19
|Covestro buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|11.06.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.06.19
|Allianz overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|Bayer Hold
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|07.06.19
|Lufthansa overweight
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
