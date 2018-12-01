finanzen.net
HSBC Aktie

12.06.2019 15:06
HSBC buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für HSBC nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 925 Pence belassen. Das britische Geldhaus habe die attraktiven und bislang vom markt unterschätzten Wachstumschancen des sogenannten Ring-Fenced Bankings (RFB) unterstrichen, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bis 2019 müssen britische Großbanken die RFB-Regeln der Bank of England umgesetzt haben. Das bedeutet, dass sie ihr heimisches Filialgeschäft "einzäunen" und damit vom riskanten Investmentbanking abtrennen müssen./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 23:24 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
9,25 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
7,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
6,49 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,85 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:21 UhrHSBC UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15:06 UhrHSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.06.2019HSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.2019HSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.05.2019HSBC SellDeutsche Bank AG
15:06 UhrHSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.06.2019HSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.2019HSBC buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2019HSBC overweightMorgan Stanley
19.02.2019HSBC overweightMorgan Stanley
10.05.2019HSBC NeutralUBS AG
03.05.2019HSBC NeutralCredit Suisse Group
03.05.2019HSBC NeutralUBS AG
27.04.2019HSBC NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2019HSBC NeutralCredit Suisse Group
15:21 UhrHSBC UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
14.05.2019HSBC SellDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2019HSBC UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.05.2019HSBC UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.05.2019HSBC UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc

31.05.19
Britische Großbank: HSBC baut Hunderte Jobs im Investmentbanking ab (Handelsblatt)
30.05.19
HSBC dünnt Investmentbanking aus (ARD)
23.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt HSBC auf 'Buy' - Ziel 925 Pence (dpa-afx)
13.05.19
Hoch verschuldeter Ölkonzern Pemex refinanziert Milliardenkredite (dpa-afx)
05.05.19
HSBC vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
HSBC-Aktie klettert: HSBC steigert Gewinn im 1. Quartal um mehr als ein Drittel (Dow Jones)
03.05.19
Asien-Geschäft und Einsparungen kurbeln Gewinn von HSBC an (Handelszeitung)
03.05.19
MÄRKTE ASIEN/HSI dreht dank HSBC ins Plus (Dow Jones)

