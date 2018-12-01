NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für HSBC nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 925 Pence belassen. Das britische Geldhaus habe die attraktiven und bislang vom markt unterschätzten Wachstumschancen des sogenannten Ring-Fenced Bankings (RFB) unterstrichen, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bis 2019 müssen britische Großbanken die RFB-Regeln der Bank of England umgesetzt haben. Das bedeutet, dass sie ihr heimisches Filialgeschäft "einzäunen" und damit vom riskanten Investmentbanking abtrennen müssen./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 23:24 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



