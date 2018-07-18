+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++

Hasbro Aktie WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072
Symbol: HAS

79,29EUR
-0,75EUR
-0,94%
15:31:28
FSE
93,93USD
+0,24USD
+0,26%
22:00:00
NAS
20.07.2018 18:44
Bewerten
(0)

Hasbro Underperform (BMO Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Hasbro Inc. von Market Perform auf "Underperform" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Hasbro Underperform

Unternehmen:
Hasbro Inc.		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		Kurs*:
93,59 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Market Perform		Kurs aktuell:
93,93 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
110,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hasbro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:44 UhrHasbro UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
24.04.2018Hasbro BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
08.02.2018Hasbro BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
21.12.2017Hasbro BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.10.2017Hasbro BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
24.04.2018Hasbro BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
08.02.2018Hasbro BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
21.12.2017Hasbro BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.10.2017Hasbro BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
24.10.2017Hasbro HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.04.2017Hasbro NeutralB. Riley & Co., LLC
26.01.2017Hasbro NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
24.03.2016Hasbro NeutralUBS AG
13.10.2015Hasbro NeutralMKM Partners
20.08.2015Hasbro PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
18:44 UhrHasbro UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:00 Uhr
What to Expect When Hasbro Reports Earnings (MotleyFool)
10:23 Uhr
Comic-Con 2018: Sideshow Collectibles Star Wars, Marvel and movie statues - CNET (Cnet)
00:03 Uhr
Could Funko Become the Next Hasbro or Mattel? (MotleyFool)
00:03 Uhr
Could Funko Become the Next Hasbro or Mattel? (FOX Business)
19.07.18
Disney announces new Star Wars ?Clone Wars? episodes (Seattle Times)
19.07.18
Surprise! Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns after cancellation - CNET (Cnet)
19.07.18
Mark Hamill drops Star Wars casting tease cloaked in mystery - CNET (Cnet)
18.07.18
Earnings Outlook: Toy maker earnings: Will Toys ?R? Us liquidation continue to squeeze Hasbro and Mattel? (MarketWatch)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Hasbro Aktie

+17,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,11%
Ø Kursziel: 110,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 1
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
110 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
110 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,11%
Ø Kursziel: 110,00
alle Hasbro Kursziele

