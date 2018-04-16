|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
162,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
155,02 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,50%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
156,36 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,61%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
165,25 USD
