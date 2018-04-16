Illinois Tool Works AktieWKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
Symbol: ITW

125,79EUR
-0,25EUR
-0,20%
16.04.2018
FSE
156,36USD
+1,34USD
+0,86%
16.04.2018
NYSE
16.04.2018 14:39
Illinois Tool Works Hold (Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Illinois Tool Works Inc. von 186 auf 162 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Illinois Tool Works Hold

Unternehmen:
Illinois Tool Works Inc.		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.		Kursziel:
162,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
155,02 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,50%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
156,36 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,61%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
165,25 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Illinois Tool Works Inc.

16.04.2018Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.01.2018Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2018Illinois Tool Works Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.10.2017Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2018Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.01.2018Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2018Illinois Tool Works Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2017Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.04.2017Illinois Tool Works HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.10.2017Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.07.2017Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.04.2017Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.12.2016Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.07.2016Illinois Tool Works Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.06.2009Illinois Tool Works underweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.04.18
Illinois Tool Works zahlt Dividende (MyDividends)
23.03.18
BRIEF-Illinois Tool Works Says CEO's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $17.1 Mln Vs $14.8 Mln In FY 2016 (Reuters Business)
08.03.18
Illinois Tool Works Inc. -- Moody's affirms ITW's A2 senior unsecured and Prime-1 short-term ratings; outlook stable (Moodys)
16.02.18
Illinois Tool Works zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
31.01.18
Illinois Tool Works: Management Crushed It Again (MotleyFool)
24.01.18
Illinois Tool Works shares jump more than 2% after profit-beating earnings (Market Watch)
24.01.18
Ausblick: Illinois Tool Works zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.01.18
Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy for 2018? (MotleyFool)

Kursziele Illinois Tool Works Aktie

+5,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,69%
Ø Kursziel: 165,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
150
155
160
165
170
175
180
185
190
RBC Capital Markets
155 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
158 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
186 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
162 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,69%
Ø Kursziel: 165,25
alle Illinois Tool Works Kursziele

