Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

26,70EUR
-0,31EUR
-1,15%
16:56:00
FSE
26,77EUR
-0,12EUR
-0,45%
17:45:05
GVIE
07.03.2019
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Die Jahreszahlen des Textilherstellers dürften den Konzernprognosen entsprechen, schrieb Analyst Paul Rossington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus bei der Zahlenvorlage dürfte mehr auf der richtigen Strategie und weniger auf negativen Währungseffekten liegen./hos/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 18:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 03:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
34,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
26,89 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+26,44%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
26,77 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+27,01%
Analyst Name:
Paul Rossington		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
30,06 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17:11 Uhr Inditex buy HSBC
02.03.2019 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2019 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.2019 Inditex buy UBS AG
25.02.2019 Inditex kaufen RBC Capital Markets
17:11 Uhr Inditex buy HSBC
02.03.2019 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2019 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.2019 Inditex buy UBS AG
25.02.2019 Inditex kaufen RBC Capital Markets
29.05.2018 Inditex Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
25.09.2017 Inditex Neutral BNP PARIBAS
21.09.2017 Inditex Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
21.09.2017 Inditex Hold S&P Capital IQ
21.09.2017 Inditex Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.02.2019 Inditex Underperform Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20.12.2018 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
03.09.2018 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
29.08.2018 Inditex Underweight Morgan Stanley
15.06.2018 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

28.02.19
Februar 2019: Experten empfehlen Inditex-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
31.01.19
Inditex-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Januar (finanzen.net)
13.12.18
Morning Briefing: Zalando plant 6 weitere Läden, Amazon, Pharma, Vergleichsportale, Inditex, Farfetch (etailment.de)
12.12.18
Zahlen von Superdry und Inditex belasten Zalando-Papiere (dpa-afx)
12.12.18
Zara-Mutter Inditex steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Verfehlte Erwartungen lassen Aktie einbrechen (Dow Jones)
12.12.18
ROUNDUP: Zara-Mutter Inditex enttäuscht beim Umsatz - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-afx)
12.12.18
Zara-Mutterkonzern Inditex steigert Gewinn - Analysten aber enttäuscht (Reuters)
12.12.18
Zara-Mutter Inditex steigert Gewinn (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Inditex Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 30,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 13
Hold: 0
Sell: 4
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
36
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22 
Macquarie Research
35 
Barclays Capital
34 
S&P Capital IQ
34 
Deutsche Bank AG
33 
Morgan Stanley
21 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
34 
Kepler Cheuvreux
29,50 
Credit Suisse Group
21 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
22 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
32 
RBC Capital Markets
32 
UBS AG
32 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
35 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,50 
HSBC
34 
alle Inditex Kursziele

