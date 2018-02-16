IntelliPharmaCeutics International AktieWKN: A0YC7P / ISIN: CA4581731011
Symbol: IPCI

0,6010EUR
+0,0020EUR
+0,33%
16.02.2018
FSE
0,6901USD
-0,0799USD
-10,38%
16.02.2018
NAS
16.02.2018 20:24
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Hold (Maxim Group)

Der Analyst Maxim Group hat IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: IntelliPharmaCeutics International Hold

Unternehmen:
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc		Analyst:
Maxim Group		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
0,69 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
0,69 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc

16.02.2018IntelliPharmaCeutics International HoldMaxim Group
19.01.2018IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
27.07.2017IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyMaxim Group
31.12.2015IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyMaxim Group
28.06.2011IntelliPharmaCeutics International buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
19.01.2018IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
27.07.2017IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyMaxim Group
31.12.2015IntelliPharmaCeutics International BuyMaxim Group
28.06.2011IntelliPharmaCeutics International buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Nachrichten zu IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc

30.08.17
Intellipharmaceutics International rating upgraded to hold from sell at Mackie Reseach (MarketWatch)
30.08.17
Intellipharmaceutics International rating upgraded to hold from sell at Mackie Reseach (MarketWatch)
27.07.17
Intellipharmaceutics International shares tumble 46% after FDA advisory committees decision (Proactiveinvestors)
27.07.17
Intellipharmaceutics International shares tumble 46% after FDA advisory committees decision (Proactiveinvestors)

Kursziele IntelliPharmaCeutics International Aktie

+262,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +262,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
2,50 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +262,27%
Ø Kursziel: 2,50
alle IntelliPharmaCeutics International Kursziele

