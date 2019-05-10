finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

13.05.2019 14:51
International Consolidated Airlines Hold (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Reduce" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 480 auf 550 Pence angehoben. Trotz eines schwachen ersten Quartals habe die Muttergesellschaft von British Airways und Iberia ihr Gewinnziel - untermauert von einem starken Ausblick auf das Sommergeschäft für die Nordatlantikstrecken - für das aktuelle Geschäftsjahr beibehalten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Schätzungen./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2019 / 12:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2019 / 05:57 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
5,50 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
5,05 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,91%
Rating vorher:
Reduce		Kurs aktuell:
5,03 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+9,34%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,76 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+34,39%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,39%
Ø Kursziel: 6,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 3
Sell: 3
4,5
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
8
8,5
BNP PARIBAS
8 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
5,70 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,80 £
Macquarie Research
4,80 £
Bernstein Research
7,50 £
Barclays Capital
7 £
Deutsche Bank AG
6,75 £
RBC Capital Markets
6,50 £
UBS AG
7,05 £
Credit Suisse Group
7,80 £
HSBC
5,50 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,39%
Ø Kursziel: 6,76
alle International Consolidated Airlines Kursziele

