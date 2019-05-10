LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Reduce" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 480 auf 550 Pence angehoben. Trotz eines schwachen ersten Quartals habe die Muttergesellschaft von British Airways und Iberia ihr Gewinnziel - untermauert von einem starken Ausblick auf das Sommergeschäft für die Nordatlantikstrecken - für das aktuelle Geschäftsjahr beibehalten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Schätzungen./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2019 / 12:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2019 / 05:57 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.