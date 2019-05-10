|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
5,50 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
5,05 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,91%
|Rating vorher:
Reduce
|Kurs aktuell:
5,03 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+9,34%
|Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,76 GBP
|14:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|10:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|07.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
