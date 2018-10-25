|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|Kursziel:
5,70 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
5,77 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,21%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
5,74 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,70%
|Analyst Name:
Michael Kuhn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
7,11 GBP
|15:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|17.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|28.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|27.09.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|18.07.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.06.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
