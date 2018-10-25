finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

25.10.2018
International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Société Générale Group S.A. (SG))

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group (IAG) von 750 auf 570 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Ungeachtet des Ausgangs der Brexit-Verhandlungen sehe er die Perspektiven der Airline-Holding für 2019 mittlerweile vorsichtiger, schrieb Analyst Michael Kuhn in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er begründete dies mit einem sich verschlechternden konjunkturellen Umfeld und steigenden Treibstoffpreisen./edh/tih

Datum der Analyse: 25.10.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)		Kursziel:
5,70 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
5,77 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,21%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
5,74 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,70%
Analyst Name:
Michael Kuhn		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
7,11 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

24.10.2018International Consolidated Airlines buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.10.2018International Consolidated Airlines OutperformCredit Suisse Group
25.09.2018International Consolidated Airlines OutperformBernstein Research
25.09.2018International Consolidated Airlines OutperformBernstein Research
18.09.2018International Consolidated Airlines buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

24.10.18
Why Semiconductor Stocks Are Falling & Earnings from BA, T, UPS (Zacks)
24.10.18
Ausblick: International Consolidated Airlines legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.10.18
Defense Stocks' Q3 Earnings Roster for Oct 24: BA, GD, NOC (Zacks)
19.10.18
British Airways will fly from Charleston, South Carolina (USA Today)
16.10.18
BA owner warned no special treatment after Brexit (Financial Times)
12.10.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Ziel für IAG auf 780 Pence - 'Outperform' (dpa-afx)
11.10.18
Competition watchdog to study British Airways alliance (Reuters Business)
11.10.18
UPDATE 1-Competition watchdog to study British Airways alliance (Reuters Business)

mehr International Consolidated Airlines News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 7,11
