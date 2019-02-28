|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
6,50 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
6,57 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Damian Brewer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,97
|16:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|28.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.11.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.02.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.12.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|26.11.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Underperform
|Macquarie Research
