International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

6,41EUR
-0,23EUR
-3,46%
17:31:49
FSE
6,46EUR
-0,19EUR
-2,80%
17:45:05
GVIE
07.03.2019 16:16
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach den jüngsten Kursverlusten auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 650 Pence belassen. Angesichts sinkender Margen und schwacher freier Barmittel müssten die Papiere bis auf 515 bis 500 Pence fallen, um wieder ein "Outperform" als Anlageurteil zu rechtfertigen, schrieb Analyst Damian Brewer in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 17:46 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
6,50 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		Kurs*:
6,57 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Damian Brewer		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,97
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

05.03.19
British Airways: Ist das die schönste Retro-Lackierung? (aeroTELEGRAPH)
05.03.19
British Airways zeigt neuesten Retro-Jet (aero.de)
04.03.19
IAG-Aktie sackt ab (ARD)
28.02.19
So schätzen die Analysten die International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie im Februar 2019 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Lufthansa im Sinkflug: Da helfen nicht einmal gute IAG-Zahlen (Der Aktionär)
28.02.19
Jahresbilanz: Airline-Gruppe IAG übertrifft Erwartungen (Airliners)
28.02.19
British Airways bekommt 18 Boeing 777-9 (Airliners)
28.02.19
International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) verdient operativ mehr als erwartet (dpa-afx)

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 6,97
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 4
4,5
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
8
8,5
S&P Capital IQ
7,80 £
BNP PARIBAS
8 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
5,70 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,80 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7,70 £
Macquarie Research
4,80 £
Bernstein Research
7,50 £
Credit Suisse Group
7,80 £
UBS AG
6,08 £
Barclays Capital
7 £
RBC Capital Markets
6,50 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 6,97
alle International Consolidated Airlines Kursziele

