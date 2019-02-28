NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach den jüngsten Kursverlusten auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 650 Pence belassen. Angesichts sinkender Margen und schwacher freier Barmittel müssten die Papiere bis auf 515 bis 500 Pence fallen, um wieder ein "Outperform" als Anlageurteil zu rechtfertigen, schrieb Analyst Damian Brewer in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 17:46 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 00:15 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.