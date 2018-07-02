+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

12.07.2018
International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 765 Pence belassen. Die Kapazitätsbedingungen bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften verschlechterten sich weiter, die Aussichten bei den Ticketpreisen jedoch seien überraschend besser geworden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In seinen Augen bleibt die British-Airways-Mutter IAG ein Profiteur der Kostenentwicklung auf Langstrecken./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
7,65 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
7,53 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
7,39
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

20.06.2018International Consolidated Airlines Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.06.2018International Consolidated Airlines HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.05.2018International Consolidated Airlines Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.03.2018International Consolidated Airlines NeutralCitigroup Corp.
26.02.2018International Consolidated Airlines HoldKepler Cheuvreux

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:28 Uhr
British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan (Seattle Times)
06.07.18
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: NOC, LMT, SATS, F, TSLA, BIIB, BA & more (CNBC)
06.07.18
Wie Air France-KLM Lufthansa und IAG kopieren will (aero.de)
05.07.18
Defense Stock Roundup: Trade Spat Deals Blow, BA & LMT Win Deals, LLL Divests (Zacks)
05.07.18
BA wins legal fight over pension payments boost (Financial Times)
05.07.18
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: ERJ, BA, TSLA, NFLX & more (CNBC)
05.07.18
Juni: Auslastung von IAG legt deutlich zu (Airliners)
02.07.18
The deepest container terminal in Iberia debuts his first regular service with MacAndrews (SteelGuru)

mehr International Consolidated Airlines News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 7,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 7
Sell: 2
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
8
8,5
9
9,5
Barclays Capital
6,65 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6,70 £
S&P Capital IQ
7,80 £
BNP PARIBAS
8 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7,50 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
7,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
7,40 £
HSBC
6 £
Credit Suisse Group
8,95 £
Bernstein Research
7,10 £
UBS AG
7,65 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 7,39
alle International Consolidated Airlines Kursziele

