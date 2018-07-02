|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
7,65 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
7,53 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
7,39
|16:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|13:26 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.07.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.07.2018
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
