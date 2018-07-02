ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 765 Pence belassen. Die Kapazitätsbedingungen bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften verschlechterten sich weiter, die Aussichten bei den Ticketpreisen jedoch seien überraschend besser geworden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In seinen Augen bleibt die British-Airways-Mutter IAG ein Profiteur der Kostenentwicklung auf Langstrecken./tih/la



Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018



