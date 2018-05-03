finanzen.net

21.02.2019 15:54
Bewerten
(0)

International FlavorsFragrances Neutral (Seaport Global Securities)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat die Einstufung für International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. auf "Neutral" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: International FlavorsFragrances Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.		Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
128,81 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
128,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
142,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

