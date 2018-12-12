finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,01EUR
+0,05EUR
+2,48%
16:25:13
STU
2,02EUR
+0,08EUR
+3,96%
17:45:13
GVIE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.12.2018 16:11
Bewerten
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,60 Euro belassen. Italienische Banken dürften 70 Prozent ihrer höheren Finanzierungskosten innerhalb eines Jahres an die Kunden weitergeben können, sodass die Nettozinsmargen besser ausfielen als am Markt befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Antonio Reale in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Italiens Wirtschaft bleibe er aber vorsichtig./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2018 / 00:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		Kursziel:
2,60 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		Kurs*:
2,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+30,00%
Rating vorher:
neutral		Kurs aktuell:
1,99 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+30,65%
Analyst Name:
Antonio Reale		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,77 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo neutralMorgan Stanley
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo HoldCFRA
16.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
04.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
21.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo OutperformCredit Suisse Group
16:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo neutralMorgan Stanley
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo HoldCFRA
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.03.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.07.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 2,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
06.11.18
Intesa Sanpaolo übertrifft Gewinnerwartung - Aktie steigt (Reuters)
05.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Sell' - Ziel 1,95 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Mortgage Covered Bonds -- Moody's takes multiple actions on Italian covered bonds (Moodys)
23.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., London Branch -- Moody's takes action on 12 Italian financial institutions (Moodys)
21.09.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Post Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
19.09.18
Intesa Sanpaolo sees interesting opportunities in Hungary - Chairman (Portfolio.hu)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+37,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,81%
Ø Kursziel: 2,77
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
3,25 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
UBS AG
2,80 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,50 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,50 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
CFRA
2,20 
HSBC
2,60 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1,95 
Morgan Stanley
2,60 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,81%
Ø Kursziel: 2,77
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:16 UhrRWE kaufen
16:11 UhrRWE kaufen
16:01 UhrMorphoSys overweight
14:41 UhrWirecard buy
14:41 UhrWirecard buy
14:26 UhrMerck buy
14:26 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
14:26 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec Halten
14:16 UhrEON SE buy
14:11 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
14:11 UhrAllianz buy
13:46 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
13:46 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
11:36 UhrFresenius SECo buy
11:31 UhrHenkel vz buy
11:31 UhrBeiersdorf Sell
11:31 UhrInfineon buy
11:31 UhrInfineon buy
11:11 UhrWirecard buy
11:11 UhrWirecard buy
11:11 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec buy
10:46 Uhradidas buy
10:26 UhrAllianz buy
11.12.18Bechtle Halten
11.12.18BASF kaufen
11.12.18BASF Equal-Weight
11.12.18Covestro overweight
11.12.18RIB Software SE buy
11.12.18Linde buy
11.12.18RIB Software SE buy
11.12.18Linde Halten
11.12.18BASF Halten
11.12.18BASF Hold
11.12.18Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
11.12.18Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
11.12.18Linde buy
11.12.18Siemens buy
11.12.18RIB Software SE buy
11.12.18Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
11.12.18Deutsche Post market-perform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 49 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 49 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 49 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bahn hat den Fernverkehr am Montag wegen eines Warnstreiks bundesweit eingestellt. Haben Sie Verständnis für das Verhalten der Gewerkschaft EVG?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Regierung forciert Fusionspläne für Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Fitch: EZB-Zinserhöhung erst 2020 -- May muss sich Misstrauensvotum stellen -- Huawei im Fokus
Immobilien
19:16 Uhr
Youth Hostels: Von Zehn-Bett-Zimmern zur interessanten Investmentoption
Webinare
18:19 Uhr
Teil 2: Der Weg zum erfolgreichen Trader (3-teilige Webinarreihe)
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400