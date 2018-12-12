|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
2,60 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight
|Kurs*:
2,00 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+30,00%
|Rating vorher:
neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,99 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+30,65%
|Analyst Name:
Antonio Reale
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,77 EUR
|16:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|21.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|07.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|CFRA
|16.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|07.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|21.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|CFRA
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.07.2017
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
