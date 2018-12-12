NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,60 Euro belassen. Italienische Banken dürften 70 Prozent ihrer höheren Finanzierungskosten innerhalb eines Jahres an die Kunden weitergeben können, sodass die Nettozinsmargen besser ausfielen als am Markt befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Antonio Reale in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Italiens Wirtschaft bleibe er aber vorsichtig./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2018 / 00:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



