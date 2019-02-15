NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach den Quartalsberichten der italienischen Banken von 2,50 auf 2,40 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Die Erträge seien von schwankungsstarken Märkten betroffen und die Handelsvolumina schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Antonio Reale in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zugleich hätten die Margen unter Druck gestanden. Er ziehe daher weiter Bankenwerte mit Selbsthilfe-Potenzial vor./ck/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 17:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.