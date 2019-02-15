finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

15.02.2019
Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach den Quartalsberichten der italienischen Banken von 2,50 auf 2,40 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Die Erträge seien von schwankungsstarken Märkten betroffen und die Handelsvolumina schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Antonio Reale in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zugleich hätten die Margen unter Druck gestanden. Er ziehe daher weiter Bankenwerte mit Selbsthilfe-Potenzial vor./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 17:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		Kursziel:
2,40 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		Kurs*:
2,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,00%
Rating vorher:
Equal-Weight		Kurs aktuell:
2,05 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,07%
Analyst Name:
Antonio Reale		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,53 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

15.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
13.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
11.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
11.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
06.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
06.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyKepler Cheuvreux
06.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
23.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
15.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
13.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
11.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 2,15 Euro (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
Trotz Wirtschaftskrise in Italien: Italienische Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo erzielt Nettogewinn von vier Milliarden Euro (Handelsblatt)
05.02.19
Intesa Sanpaolo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
05.02.19
Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo schüttet nach Gewinnplus mehr Dividende aus (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
Investments shore up earnings at Italy?s Intesa SanPaolo (Seattle Times)
03.02.19
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.19
Januar 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
25.01.19
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Public-Sector Covered Bonds -- Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 Intesa Sanpaolo's public sector covered bonds (Moodys)

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+23,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,41%
Ø Kursziel: 2,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 9
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
CFRA
2,20 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,05 
RBC Capital Markets
2,30 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 
Kepler Cheuvreux
2,60 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,30 
HSBC
2,48 
UBS AG
2,15 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,20 
Morgan Stanley
2,40 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,41%
Ø Kursziel: 2,53
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
