|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
2,40 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight
|Kurs*:
2,00 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,00%
|Rating vorher:
Equal-Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,05 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,07%
|Analyst Name:
Antonio Reale
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,53 EUR
|15.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|11.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|23.01.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|15.02.19
|Allianz kaufen
|15.02.19
|Allianz overweight
|15.02.19
|Allianz Neutral
|15.02.19
|EON SE Neutral
|15.02.19
|Allianz kaufen
|15.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|15.02.19
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|15.02.19
|MorphoSys Hold
|15.02.19
|Bayer Outperform
|15.02.19
|JENOPTIK buy
|15.02.19
|Allianz buy
|15.02.19
|Allianz buy
|15.02.19
|Allianz Equal-Weight
|15.02.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|15.02.19
|Allianz overweight
|15.02.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|14.02.19
|freenet buy
|14.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|14.02.19
|United Internet buy
|14.02.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Reduce
|14.02.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|14.02.19
|Deutsche Börse kaufen
|14.02.19
|JENOPTIK Verkaufen
|14.02.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|14.02.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|14.02.19
|Infineon Underweight
|14.02.19
|Infineon Underweight
|14.02.19
|Merck Neutral
|14.02.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|14.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|14.02.19
|Allianz overweight
|14.02.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|14.02.19
|Daimler buy
|14.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|14.02.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|14.02.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|14.02.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|13.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|13.02.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 7 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 7 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 7 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net