Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,27EUR
-0,07EUR
-3,11%
10:56:48
XETRA
2,29EUR
-0,06EUR
-2,65%
12:30:25
BTE
12.09.2018 11:31
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 2,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nach dem zweiten Quartal sei festzuhalten, dass die europäische Bankenlandschaft gesund und in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten fundamental ein gutes Stück vorangekommen sei, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das Kursziel kappte er wegen gestiegener Eigenkapitalkosten aufgrund höherer Makrorisiken, wodurch sich auch das Risikoprofil etwas verschlechtert habe./ck/ag

Datum der Analyse: 12.09.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
2,90 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
2,28 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+27,19%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
2,29 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+26,64%
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
3,01 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

11:31 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
17.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
03.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
02.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
02.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo OutperformCredit Suisse Group
02.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

23.08.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Pre Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
03.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 3 Euro (dpa-afx)
03.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' - Ziel 2,40 Euro (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
Großbank Intesa legt überraschend stark zu - Aktie dennoch im Minus (dpa-afx)
30.07.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
11.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Intesa-Sanpaolo-Ziel auf 2,70 Euro - 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
25.06.18
Shortlist der Woche: Intesa Sanpaolo, Adecco (Handelszeitung)

Analysensuche

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+30,87%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,87%
Ø Kursziel: 3,01
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
3,2
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
3,25 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Deutsche Bank AG
3,20 
S&P Capital IQ
2,70 
Morgan Stanley
3,10 
Credit Suisse Group
3 
HSBC
3 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
UBS AG
2,80 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,50 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2,90 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,87%
Ø Kursziel: 3,01
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

