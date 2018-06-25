|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,90 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,28 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+27,19%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,29 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+26,64%
|Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,01 EUR
|11:31 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|02.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|02.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|12:21 Uhr
|Merck buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|11:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11:26 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|11:06 Uhr
|Nordex Hold
|10:06 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Merck buy
|09:16 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|08:51 Uhr
|EON SE Equal-Weight
|08:46 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|11.09.18
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|11.09.18
|Merck Neutral
|11.09.18
|Allianz Neutral
|11.09.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.09.18
|Daimler Equal-Weight
|11.09.18
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|11.09.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11.09.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|11.09.18
|Bayer Neutral
|11.09.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.09.18
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|10.09.18
|Bayer Halten
|10.09.18
|Drägerwerk Halten
|10.09.18
|ISRA VISION Neutral
|10.09.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|10.09.18
|EON SE Outperform
|10.09.18
|RWE Neutral
|10.09.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|10.09.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|10.09.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|07.09.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|07.09.18
|Allianz Equal weight
|07.09.18
|BASF Outperform
|07.09.18
|adidas buy
|07.09.18
|Bayer Hold
|07.09.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.09.18
|Lufthansa Hold
