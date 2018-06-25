NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 2,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nach dem zweiten Quartal sei festzuhalten, dass die europäische Bankenlandschaft gesund und in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten fundamental ein gutes Stück vorangekommen sei, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das Kursziel kappte er wegen gestiegener Eigenkapitalkosten aufgrund höherer Makrorisiken, wodurch sich auch das Risikoprofil etwas verschlechtert habe./ck/ag



Datum der Analyse: 12.09.2018



