Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,52EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,59%
12:58:54
XETRA
2,54EUR
+0,11EUR
+4,46%
13:19:51
BTE
30.05.2018 12:56
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Merrill Lynch hat Intesa Sanpaolo von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und ein Kursziel von 3 Euro genannt. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts zu italienischen Finanzwerten hervor, in der die Experten angesichts der anhaltenden Hängepartie bei der Regierungsbildung in Italien von einer schwierigen politischen Situation sprachen. Sie kürzten ihre Schätzungen und warnten vor steigenden Kapitalkosten./tih/gl

Datum der Analyse: 30.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		Kursziel:
3,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
2,51 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+19,52%
Rating vorher:
kaufen		Kurs aktuell:
2,54 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,11%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
3,39 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:56 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
25.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
16.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
15.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
09.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12:56 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
25.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.05.2018Intesa Sanpaolo HoldS&P Capital IQ
14.03.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.07.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.07.2016Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.04.2016Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:12 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Merrill Lynch senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 3 Euro (dpa-afx)
25.05.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. -- Moody's assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) of GB1 to Intesa Sanpaolo's senior unsecured green bond (Moodys)
25.05.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. -- Moody's assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) of GB1 to Intesa Sanpaolo's senior unsecured green bond (Moodys)
25.05.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. -- Moody's assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) of GB1 to Intesa Sanpaolo's senior unsecured green bond (Moodys)
06.05.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
02.05.18
Intesa Sanpaolo auf dem Weg zur Nummer 1 in Europa (dpa-afx)
02.05.18
ROUNDUP: Intesa Sanpaolo will ohne Zukäufe wachsen (dpa-afx)
12.04.18
Intesa Sanpaolo baut von der Schweiz aus ein Imperium auf (Finenews.ch)

Analysensuche

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+34,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,52%
Ø Kursziel: 3,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 6
Sell: 1
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
3,2
Citigroup Corp.
3,20 
Morgan Stanley
3,70 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3,20 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3,40 
HSBC
3,60 
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
Credit Suisse Group
3,70 
Deutsche Bank AG
3,80 
S&P Capital IQ
3,50 
RBC Capital Markets
3,40 
UBS AG
3,40 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3,30 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,52%
Ø Kursziel: 3,39
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
