NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Merrill Lynch hat Intesa Sanpaolo von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und ein Kursziel von 3 Euro genannt. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts zu italienischen Finanzwerten hervor, in der die Experten angesichts der anhaltenden Hängepartie bei der Regierungsbildung in Italien von einer schwierigen politischen Situation sprachen. Sie kürzten ihre Schätzungen und warnten vor steigenden Kapitalkosten./tih/gl



Datum der Analyse: 30.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.