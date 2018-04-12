|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
3,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,51 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+19,52%
|Rating vorher:
kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
2,54 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,11%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,39 EUR
|12:56 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|25.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:56 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|25.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.05.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|14.03.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.07.2017
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.2017
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.2016
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.2016
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:06 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|12:46 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|12:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|12:31 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|12:21 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:06 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Henkel vz Hold
|12:01 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Henkel vz Neutral
|08:41 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|08:21 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|08:01 Uhr
|Linde overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|29.05.18
|Fresenius SECo kaufen
|29.05.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|29.05.18
|United Internet buy
|29.05.18
|Daimler Halten
|29.05.18
|RWE Equal-Weight
|29.05.18
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|29.05.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|29.05.18
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|29.05.18
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|29.05.18
|Bayer Equal weight
|29.05.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|29.05.18
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|29.05.18
|Siemens Neutral
|29.05.18
|Bayer buy
|29.05.18
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|29.05.18
|BASF buy
|29.05.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|29.05.18
|Covestro Hold
|29.05.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
