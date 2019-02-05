|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
2,30 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
1,98 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+16,16%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,99 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,58%
|Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,66 EUR
|05.02.2019
|05.02.2019
|05.02.2019
|04.02.2019
|28.01.2019
|23.01.2019
|14.12.2018
|16.11.2018
|07.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|05.02.2019
|05.02.2019
|28.01.2019
|20.12.2018
|12.12.2018
|05.02.2019
|04.02.2019
|20.12.2018
|19.12.2018
|21.11.2018
|05.02.19
|Infineon Halten
|05.02.19
|Infineon Halten
|05.02.19
|Siemens kaufen
|05.02.19
|Merck Neutral
|05.02.19
|Allianz overweight
|05.02.19
|Merck Outperform
|05.02.19
|Infineon kaufen
|05.02.19
|Infineon kaufen
|05.02.19
|adidas buy
|05.02.19
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|05.02.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|05.02.19
|RWE buy
|05.02.19
|HeidelbergCement kaufen
|05.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|05.02.19
|Wirecard buy
|05.02.19
|Wirecard buy
|05.02.19
|Deutsche Bank verkaufen
|05.02.19
|QIAGEN buy
|05.02.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|05.02.19
|Infineon Underweight
|05.02.19
|Infineon Underweight
|05.02.19
|BASF Outperform
|05.02.19
|Infineon Neutral
|05.02.19
|Infineon Neutral
|05.02.19
|QIAGEN Hold
|05.02.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE verkaufen
|05.02.19
|Wirecard Outperform
|05.02.19
|Wirecard Outperform
|05.02.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|05.02.19
|Infineon overweight
|05.02.19
|Infineon overweight
|05.02.19
|QIAGEN Hold
|05.02.19
|Daimler Neutral
|05.02.19
|Infineon Outperform
|05.02.19
|Infineon Outperform
|05.02.19
|BMW Outperform
|05.02.19
|QIAGEN buy
|05.02.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|04.02.19
|Wirecard kaufen
|04.02.19
|Wirecard kaufen
