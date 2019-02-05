finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

05.02.2019
Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im vierten Quartal auf Vorsteuerbasis die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Adrian Cighi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Fortschritte mit Blick auf die Kosten und Wertminderungen hätten die sehr schwachen Nettozinserträge wettgemacht./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 08:23 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 08:23 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
2,30 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		Kurs*:
1,98 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+16,16%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		Kurs aktuell:
1,99 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,58%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,66 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
16.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

05.02.19
Trotz Wirtschaftskrise in Italien: Italienische Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo erzielt Nettogewinn von vier Milliarden Euro (Handelsblatt)
05.02.19
Intesa Sanpaolo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
05.02.19
Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo schüttet nach Gewinnplus mehr Dividende aus (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
Investments shore up earnings at Italy?s Intesa SanPaolo (Seattle Times)
03.02.19
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.19
Januar 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
25.01.19
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Public-Sector Covered Bonds -- Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 Intesa Sanpaolo's public sector covered bonds (Moodys)
25.01.19
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. -- Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 Intesa Sanpaolo's public sector covered bonds (Moodys)

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+33,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,00%
Ø Kursziel: 2,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,50 
CFRA
2,20 
HSBC
2,60 
Morgan Stanley
2,60 
UBS AG
2,40 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,05 
RBC Capital Markets
2,30 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,00%
Ø Kursziel: 2,66
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

