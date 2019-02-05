NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im vierten Quartal auf Vorsteuerbasis die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Adrian Cighi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Fortschritte mit Blick auf die Kosten und Wertminderungen hätten die sehr schwachen Nettozinserträge wettgemacht./ck/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 08:23 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 08:23 / ET



