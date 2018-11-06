finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,99EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,50%
06.11.2018
STU
2,02EUR
+0,06EUR
+2,93%
06.11.2018
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.11.2018 20:56
Bewerten
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach einer Telefonkonferenz zu den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1,95 Euro belassen. Das Management rechne für 2019 mit einer positiven Entwicklung des Zinsüberschusses, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei der Entwicklung der Eigenkapitalkennziffern habe die italienische Großbank aber noch Verbesserungsbedarf./edh/fba

Datum der Analyse: 06.11.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Sell

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
1,95 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
2,01 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,99%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
2,02 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,47%
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,85 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
04.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
21.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo OutperformCredit Suisse Group
18.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.03.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.07.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 2,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
06.11.18
Intesa Sanpaolo übertrifft Gewinnerwartung - Aktie steigt (Reuters)
05.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Sell' - Ziel 1,95 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Mortgage Covered Bonds -- Moody's takes multiple actions on Italian covered bonds (Moodys)
23.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., London Branch -- Moody's takes action on 12 Italian financial institutions (Moodys)
21.09.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Post Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
19.09.18
Intesa Sanpaolo sees interesting opportunities in Hungary - Chairman (Portfolio.hu)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+43,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,22%
Ø Kursziel: 2,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
3,25 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
S&P Capital IQ
2,70 
Morgan Stanley
3,10 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
UBS AG
2,80 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,50 
HSBC
2,90 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1,95 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,22%
Ø Kursziel: 2,85
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

06.11.18Siemens overweight
06.11.18Deutsche Post Halten
06.11.18Telefonica Deutschland overweight
06.11.18Siltronic Neutral
06.11.18Deutsche Telekom Outperform
06.11.18Deutsche Telekom Outperform
06.11.18Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
06.11.18Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
06.11.18MorphoSys overweight
06.11.18Deutsche Post overweight
06.11.18MorphoSys Neutral
06.11.18Siemens Healthineers buy
06.11.18Deutsche Post Halten
06.11.18Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
06.11.18Drägerwerk Verkaufen
06.11.18Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
06.11.18Deutsche Börse Hold
06.11.18MorphoSys Underperform
06.11.181&1 Drillisch buy
06.11.18Siemens Healthineers Hold
06.11.18Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
06.11.18Deutsche Post Reduce
06.11.18Siemens Healthineers Halten
06.11.18Deutsche Telekom buy
06.11.18Deutsche Telekom buy
06.11.18Deutsche Post buy
06.11.18Linde buy
06.11.18thyssenkrupp buy
06.11.18Deutsche Post buy
06.11.18Deutsche Post buy
06.11.18MorphoSys Hold
06.11.18Deutsche Post Hold
06.11.18Covestro buy
06.11.18EON SE Underweight
06.11.18Drägerwerk Hold
06.11.18Deutsche Post market-perform
06.11.18Deutsche Post buy
06.11.18Fresenius SECo Outperform
06.11.18Siemens Healthineers Hold
05.11.18Siemens Healthineers neutral

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 44 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 44 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 44 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wer wäre der beste Kandidat für den CDU-Vorsitz, wenn Angela Merkel wie angekündigt nicht mehr zur Wahl antritt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
06.11.18
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Deutsche Post verdient weniger -- Evonik: Gewinnsprung -- HUGO BOSS-Zahlen enttäuschen -- Zalando mit massivem Verlust -- VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
06.11.18
Pate der Chartanalyse: Der Oktober-Rückschlag an der Börse ist "viel schlimmer" als gedacht
Standardwerte
06.11.18
Continental dürfte weniger Gewinn machen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Deutsche Post AG555200
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100