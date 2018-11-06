NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach einer Telefonkonferenz zu den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1,95 Euro belassen. Das Management rechne für 2019 mit einer positiven Entwicklung des Zinsüberschusses, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei der Entwicklung der Eigenkapitalkennziffern habe die italienische Großbank aber noch Verbesserungsbedarf./edh/fba



