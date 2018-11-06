|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,95 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
2,01 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,99%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
2,02 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,47%
|Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,85 EUR
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|21.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.18
|Siemens overweight
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post Halten
|06.11.18
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|06.11.18
|Siltronic Neutral
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|06.11.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|06.11.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|06.11.18
|MorphoSys overweight
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post overweight
|06.11.18
|MorphoSys Neutral
|06.11.18
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post Halten
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|06.11.18
|Drägerwerk Verkaufen
|06.11.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|06.11.18
|MorphoSys Underperform
|06.11.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|06.11.18
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|06.11.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post Reduce
|06.11.18
|Siemens Healthineers Halten
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|06.11.18
|Linde buy
|06.11.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|06.11.18
|MorphoSys Hold
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|06.11.18
|Covestro buy
|06.11.18
|EON SE Underweight
|06.11.18
|Drägerwerk Hold
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|06.11.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|06.11.18
|Fresenius SECo Outperform
|06.11.18
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|05.11.18
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
