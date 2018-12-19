NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Kredit- und Einlagedaten des Handelsverbandes italienischer Banken auf "Sell" belassen. Das Kreditwachstum im November sei allgemein zwar positiv, aber gering gewesen, und die Einlagen im Monatsvergleich gesunken, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem stünden die Kundenmargen zunehmend unter Druck. Neuez sieht nun die Gefahr sinkender Konsensschätzungen für italienische Banken und zieht daher Banken mit geringer Ansteckungsgefahr vor./ck/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2018 / 04:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



