|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
1,97 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
1,97 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,76 EUR
|10:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|14.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|07.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|12.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|CFRA
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:06 Uhr
|Allianz kaufen
|10:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|08:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|19.12.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|19.12.18
|BMW market-perform
|19.12.18
|Continental Outperform
|19.12.18
|Daimler market-perform
|19.12.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|19.12.18
|RWE Halten
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|19.12.18
|Covestro Equal weight
|19.12.18
|Covestro Hold
|19.12.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.12.18
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|18.12.18
|Linde Halten
|18.12.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE Halten
|18.12.18
|Covestro Neutral
|18.12.18
|Nemetschek SE Reduce
|18.12.18
|Allianz overweight
|18.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|18.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|18.12.18
|Deutsche Börse buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE buy
|18.12.18
|Nordex Reduce
|18.12.18
|United Internet buy
|18.12.18
|freenet Hold
|18.12.18
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|18.12.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|17.12.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|17.12.18
|Software Underweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net