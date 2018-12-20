finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,98EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,67%
10:31:21
STU
1,98EUR
-0,08EUR
-3,74%
11:08:15
BTE
20.12.2018 10:11
Bewerten
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit Blick auf die von der rumänischen Regierung vorgeschlagene Bankensteuer auf "Sell" belassen. Unter den von Goldman beobachteten europäischen Banken seien nur wenige in Rumänien nennenswert engagiert, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Italienern erwartet er Druck auf die Erträge./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2018 / 23:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Sell

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
1,97 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
1,97 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,76 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
12.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo neutralMorgan Stanley
14.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
16.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
04.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
12.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo neutralMorgan Stanley
07.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo HoldCFRA
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

06.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 2,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
06.11.18
Intesa Sanpaolo übertrifft Gewinnerwartung - Aktie steigt (Reuters)
05.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Sell' - Ziel 1,95 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Mortgage Covered Bonds -- Moody's takes multiple actions on Italian covered bonds (Moodys)
23.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., London Branch -- Moody's takes action on 12 Italian financial institutions (Moodys)
21.09.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Post Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
19.09.18
Intesa Sanpaolo sees interesting opportunities in Hungary - Chairman (Portfolio.hu)

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+39,39%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,39%
Ø Kursziel: 2,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,50 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,50 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
CFRA
2,20 
HSBC
2,60 
Morgan Stanley
2,60 
UBS AG
2,40 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,39%
Ø Kursziel: 2,76
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

