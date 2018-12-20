NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit Blick auf die von der rumänischen Regierung vorgeschlagene Bankensteuer auf "Sell" belassen. Unter den von Goldman beobachteten europäischen Banken seien nur wenige in Rumänien nennenswert engagiert, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Italienern erwartet er Druck auf die Erträge./gl/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2018 / 23:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





