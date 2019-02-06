FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Das Nettozinseinkommen der italienischen Bank habe sich schwach entwickelt, die Qualität der Vermögenswerte sei aber verbessert worden, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für 2019 habe es vom Unternehmen im Hinblick auf die Gewinnentwicklung förderliche Kommentare gegeben./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 19:48 / GMT



