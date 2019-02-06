finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Das Nettozinseinkommen der italienischen Bank habe sich schwach entwickelt, die Qualität der Vermögenswerte sei aber verbessert worden, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für 2019 habe es vom Unternehmen im Hinblick auf die Gewinnentwicklung förderliche Kommentare gegeben./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2019 / 19:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
2,90 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
1,99 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+45,73%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
2,04 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+42,16%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,59 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
14:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyKepler Cheuvreux
13:46 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
08:01 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
14:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyKepler Cheuvreux
13:46 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
23.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
08:01 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.01.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.12.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.11.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+26,96%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,96%
Ø Kursziel: 2,59
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
CFRA
2,20 
HSBC
2,60 
Morgan Stanley
2,60 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,05 
RBC Capital Markets
2,30 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,50 
UBS AG
2,40 
Kepler Cheuvreux
2,60 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,96%
Ø Kursziel: 2,59
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

