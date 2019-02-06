|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,90 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,99 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+45,73%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,04 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+42,16%
|Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,59 EUR
