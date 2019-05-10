finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,17EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,65%
10.05.2019
STU
2,16EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,14%
10.05.2019
GVIE
10.05.2019 16:16
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,48 auf 2,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktie der italienischen Bank stecke in einem Dilemma, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Skepsis der Investoren über die Bewertung werde größer. Er glaube aber, dass die Papiere einen Aufschlag gegenüber den Wettbewerbern verdienen. Das Kursziel ändere er wegen kleinerer Anpassungen an der Kapitalbasis./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 09:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
2,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
2,18 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,68%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
2,16 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,74%
Analyst Name:
Domenico Santoro		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,40 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
10.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
18.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
06.02.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
07.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
07.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.05.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.04.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.03.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10.05.19
Intesa Sanpaolo: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Intesa Sanpaolo startet schwach ins neue Jahr - Aktie tiefer (dpa-afx)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
22.03.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse startet Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Underperform' (dpa-afx)
28.02.19
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
12.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 2,15 Euro (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
Trotz Wirtschaftskrise in Italien: Italienische Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo erzielt Nettogewinn von vier Milliarden Euro (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,60%
Ø Kursziel: 2,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 7
Sell: 3
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
CFRA
2,20 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,05 
Kepler Cheuvreux
2,60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1,85 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2,05 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,20 
UBS AG
2,15 
Morgan Stanley
2,30 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
Credit Suisse Group
1,80 
RBC Capital Markets
2,40 
HSBC
2,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,60%
Ø Kursziel: 2,40
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

