|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
2,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,18 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,68%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,16 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,74%
|Analyst Name:
Domenico Santoro
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,40 EUR
|10.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|10.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.02.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.03.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
