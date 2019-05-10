LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,48 auf 2,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktie der italienischen Bank stecke in einem Dilemma, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Skepsis der Investoren über die Bewertung werde größer. Er glaube aber, dass die Papiere einen Aufschlag gegenüber den Wettbewerbern verdienen. Das Kursziel ändere er wegen kleinerer Anpassungen an der Kapitalbasis./tih/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 09:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



