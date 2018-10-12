|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
|Analyst:
Standpoint Research
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
97,63 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
97,50 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
108,67 USD
|18:49 Uhr
|Lyondellbasell Industries Buy
|Standpoint Research
|07.09.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.08.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.05.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Hold
|Standpoint Research
|07.05.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|18:49 Uhr
|Lyondellbasell Industries Buy
|Standpoint Research
|29.03.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|31.10.2017
|Lyondellbasell Industries Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.11.2015
|Lyondellbasell Industries Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|01.09.2015
|Lyondellbasell Industries Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|07.09.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.08.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.05.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Hold
|Standpoint Research
|07.05.2018
|Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|31.10.2017
|Lyondellbasell Industries Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.2005
|Update Lyondell Chemical Co.: Underweight
|JP Morgan
|16:11 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|15:26 Uhr
|Software buy
|14:46 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:46 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|13:06 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|13:01 Uhr
|Software Hold
|11:56 Uhr
|BASF Equal-Weight
|11:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Covestro Equal-Weight
|11:51 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|10:16 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:06 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|08:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|08:36 Uhr
|Continental buy
|08:31 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|08:11 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|11.10.18
|HeidelbergCement buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Allianz overweight
|11.10.18
|JENOPTIK Halten
|11.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|BMW Neutral
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net