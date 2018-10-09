finanzen.net

Mettler-Toledo International Aktie WKN: 910553 / ISIN: US5926881054
Symbol: MTD

512,59EUR
+1,15EUR
+0,22%
08:05:15
STU
590,91USD
-0,33USD
-0,06%
09.10.2018
NYSE
09.10.2018 19:09
Mettler-Toledo International Neutral (UBS AG)

Der Analyst UBS AG hat die Einstufung für Mettler-Toledo International Inc. auf "Neutral" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Mettler-Toledo International Neutral

Unternehmen:
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
513,13 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
590,91 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

09.10.2018Mettler-Toledo International NeutralUBS AG
04.01.2018Mettler-Toledo International Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Mettler-Toledo International HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.02.2011Mettler-Toledo International neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2005Update Mettler-Toledo International Inc.: NeutralJP Morgan

Nachrichten zu Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

25.07.18
Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
06.02.18
Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Mettler-Toledo International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
