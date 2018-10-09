|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
513,13 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
590,91 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|09.10.2018
|Mettler-Toledo International Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.2018
|Mettler-Toledo International Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.2017
|Mettler-Toledo International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.2015
|Mettler-Toledo International Buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.2015
|Mettler-Toledo International Buy
|UBS AG
|09.06.2015
|Mettler-Toledo International Buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.2015
|Mettler-Toledo International Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.2005
|Update Mettler-Toledo International Inc.: Outperfo
|Thomas Weisel Partners
|09.10.2018
|Mettler-Toledo International Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.2018
|Mettler-Toledo International Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.2017
|Mettler-Toledo International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.2011
|Mettler-Toledo International neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|10.02.2005
|Update Mettler-Toledo International Inc.: Neutral
|JP Morgan
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
|08:16 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|09.10.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|Bayer buy
|09.10.18
|BASF Neutral
|09.10.18
|Siemens buy
|09.10.18
|Covestro buy
|09.10.18
|SAP SE Equal-Weight
|09.10.18
|SAP SE Equal-Weight
|09.10.18
|Daimler Equal-Weight
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Hold
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Hold
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|09.10.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|09.10.18
|United Internet buy
|09.10.18
|Merck Underweight
|09.10.18
|Bayer overweight
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|09.10.18
|Wirecard overweight
|09.10.18
|Wirecard overweight
|09.10.18
|ISRA VISION buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|adidas Hold
|09.10.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Halten
|09.10.18
|Wirecard Halten
|09.10.18
|Daimler buy
|09.10.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|09.10.18
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|09.10.18
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|09.10.18
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|09.10.18
|RWE Hold
|08.10.18
|RWE Strong Buy
|08.10.18
|Lufthansa Sell
|Automobilneuheiten-Messe Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net