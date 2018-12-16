|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Endlos Turbo auf Micron Technology
|ST8BGR
|7,57
|Endlos Turbo auf Micron Technology
|ST8B4A
|9,41
|Unternehmen:
Micron Technology Inc.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
50,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
36,53 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,87%
|Rating vorher:
Market Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
36,31 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+37,70%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,56 USD
|19:19 Uhr
|Micron Technology Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology Hold
|Needham & Company, LLC
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19:19 Uhr
|Micron Technology Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.2018
|Micron Technology Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.09.2018
|Micron Technology Strong Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology Hold
|Needham & Company, LLC
|19.12.2018
|Micron Technology Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.11.2017
|Micron Technology Hold
|Standpoint Research
|13.12.2016
|Micron Technology Hold
|Loop Capital
|29.03.2016
|Micron Technology Underperform
|Needham & Company, LLC
|24.05.2017
|Micron Technology Reduce
|Standpoint Research
|10.06.2011
|Micron Technology sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.2008
|Micron Technology Neueinschätzung
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.2008
|Micron Technology Ersteinschätzung
|JMP Securities LLC
|04.04.2008
|Micron Technology below average
|Caris & Company, Inc.
