Micron Technology Aktie WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
Symbol: MU

11.01.2019 19:19
Micron Technology Outperform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Micron Technology Inc. von Market Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 32 auf 50 USD angehoben.
Zusammenfassung: Micron Technology Outperform

Unternehmen:
Micron Technology Inc.		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
50,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
36,53 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,87%
Rating vorher:
Market Perform		Kurs aktuell:
36,31 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+37,70%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
60,56 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

