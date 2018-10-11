finanzen.net

Murphy Oil Aktie WKN: 856127 / ISIN: US6267171022
Symbol: MUR

30,05EUR
+1,98EUR
+7,05%
17:16:16
STU
35,27USD
+3,50USD
+11,02%
17:31:01
NYSE
11.10.2018 16:39
(0)

Murphy Oil Buy (NatAlliance Securities )

Der Analyst NatAlliance Securities hat Murphy Oil Corp. von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Murphy Oil Buy

Unternehmen:
Murphy Oil Corp.		Analyst:
NatAlliance Securities 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
36,14 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
35,27 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Murphy Oil Corp.

16:39 UhrMurphy Oil BuyNatAlliance Securities
24.07.2018Murphy Oil UnderperformMizuho
28.04.2016Murphy Oil NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2016Murphy Oil Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.01.2016Murphy Oil Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16:39 UhrMurphy Oil BuyNatAlliance Securities
24.11.2014Murphy Oil OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
18.10.2012Murphy Oil outperformRBC Capital Markets
08.10.2012Murphy Oil outperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2012Murphy Oil buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
28.04.2016Murphy Oil NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2016Murphy Oil Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.01.2016Murphy Oil Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.08.2015Murphy Oil Equal WeightBarclays Capital
31.07.2015Murphy Oil PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.07.2018Murphy Oil UnderperformMizuho
25.06.2015Murphy Oil SellUBS AG
20.09.2005Update Murphy Oil Corp.: UnderweightJP Morgan
02.08.2005Update Murphy Oil Corp.: UnderweightLehman Brothers
02.08.2005Murphy Oil underweightLehman Brothers

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Murphy Oil Corp.

17:14 Uhr
Why Murphy Oil Corporation?s Stock Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
15:05 Uhr
Petrobras (PBR) and Murphy Oil Form JV for GoM Operations (Zacks)
04.10.18
Energiekonzern Murphy Oil schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
07.09.18
Murphy Oil (MUR) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
04.09.18
Aktionäre von Murphy Oil erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
21.08.18
Murphy Oil Corporation -- Moody's changes Murphy Oil's outlook to positive (Moodys)
16.08.18
Murphy Oil Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? (Zacks)
14.08.18
Here's Why You Should Add Murphy Oil (MUR) to Your Portfolio (Zacks)

