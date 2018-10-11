|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Murphy Oil Corp.
|Analyst:
NatAlliance Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
36,14 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
35,27 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|16:39 Uhr
|Murphy Oil Buy
|NatAlliance Securities
|24.07.2018
|Murphy Oil Underperform
|Mizuho
|28.04.2016
|Murphy Oil Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.04.2016
|Murphy Oil Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.2016
|Murphy Oil Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16:39 Uhr
|Murphy Oil Buy
|NatAlliance Securities
|24.11.2014
|Murphy Oil Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|18.10.2012
|Murphy Oil outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.2012
|Murphy Oil outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.06.2012
|Murphy Oil buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|28.04.2016
|Murphy Oil Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.04.2016
|Murphy Oil Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.2016
|Murphy Oil Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.08.2015
|Murphy Oil Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.2015
|Murphy Oil Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|24.07.2018
|Murphy Oil Underperform
|Mizuho
|25.06.2015
|Murphy Oil Sell
|UBS AG
|20.09.2005
|Update Murphy Oil Corp.: Underweight
|JP Morgan
|02.08.2005
|Update Murphy Oil Corp.: Underweight
|Lehman Brothers
|02.08.2005
|Murphy Oil underweight
|Lehman Brothers
