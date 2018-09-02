finanzen.net

NAPCO Security Systems Aktie WKN: 877793 / ISIN: US6304021057
Symbol: NSSC

28,74EUR
+1,74EUR
+6,44%
13:41:12
FSE
30,78USD
-0,59USD
-1,87%
16:56:32
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.06.2019 15:19
Bewerten
(0)

NAPCO Security Systems Buy (Lake Street)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Lake Street hat die Einstufung für NAPCO Security Systems IncShs auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 35 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: NAPCO Security Systems Buy

Unternehmen:
NAPCO Security Systems IncShs		Analyst:
Lake Street		Kursziel:
35,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
28,74 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu NAPCO Security Systems IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:19 UhrNAPCO Security Systems BuyLake Street
24.05.2017NAPCO Security Systems BuyCanaccord Adams
12.01.2017NAPCO Security Systems BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.02.2015NAPCO Security Systems OutperformNorthland Capital
25.05.2009Napco Security attraktive EinstiegsgelegenheitHot Stocks Investor
15:19 UhrNAPCO Security Systems BuyLake Street
24.05.2017NAPCO Security Systems BuyCanaccord Adams
12.01.2017NAPCO Security Systems BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.02.2015NAPCO Security Systems OutperformNorthland Capital
25.05.2009Napco Security attraktive EinstiegsgelegenheitHot Stocks Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NAPCO Security Systems IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu NAPCO Security Systems IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NAPCO Security Systems News
RSS Feed
NAPCO Security Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele NAPCO Security Systems Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
Lake Street
35 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle NAPCO Security Systems Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:36 UhrSartorius vz verkaufen
15:36 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
15:36 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
15:26 UhrRWE overweight
15:11 UhrDeutsche Börse Neutral
14:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
14:36 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
14:31 UhrCovestro buy
14:31 UhrDeutsche Börse Hold
14:01 UhrLufthansa Outperform
13:51 UhrAllianz overweight
13:46 UhrDeutsche Post overweight
12:01 UhrDeutsche Bank Sell
11:46 UhrSAP SE Outperform
11:46 UhrSAP SE Outperform
10:06 UhrBayer Hold
10:01 UhrInfineon Underweight
10:01 UhrInfineon Underweight
09:46 UhrInfineon buy
09:46 UhrInfineon buy
09:46 UhrSiemens Healthineers Neutral
07.06.19Lufthansa overweight
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19RIB Software SE buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19ISRA VISION buy
07.06.19BASF buy
07.06.19Covestro Hold
07.06.19HeidelbergCement Outperform
07.06.19Bayer Outperform
07.06.19Software Neutral
06.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
06.06.19Siemens overweight
06.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
06.06.19freenet buy
06.06.19Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
06.06.19Bechtle buy
06.06.19Sartorius vz Sell

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:11 Uhr
DAX deutlich im Plus -- Dow fester -- ING hat offenbar kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme der Commerzbank -- Intel, EVOTEC, Siltronic, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:00 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie volatil: ING hat offenbar kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme
Ausland
16:54 Uhr
Gruppe von US-Staaten will wohl Sprint-Übernahme durch T-Mobile US verhindern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400