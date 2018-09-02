|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
NAPCO Security Systems IncShs
|Analyst:
Lake Street
|Kursziel:
35,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
28,74 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|15:19 Uhr
|NAPCO Security Systems Buy
|Lake Street
|24.05.2017
|NAPCO Security Systems Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|12.01.2017
|NAPCO Security Systems Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|27.02.2015
|NAPCO Security Systems Outperform
|Northland Capital
|25.05.2009
|Napco Security attraktive Einstiegsgelegenheit
|Hot Stocks Investor
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
