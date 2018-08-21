Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-

National-Oilwell Varco Aktie WKN: 903541 / ISIN: US6370711011
Symbol: NOV

38,68EUR
+0,51EUR
+1,34%
21.08.2018
STU
44,63USD
+0,46USD
+1,04%
21.08.2018
NYSE
21.08.2018 15:34
National-Oilwell Varco Buy (R. F. Lafferty)

Der Analyst R. F. Lafferty hat National-Oilwell Varco Inc. von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 41 auf 51 USD angehoben.

Zusammenfassung: National-Oilwell Varco Buy

Unternehmen:
National-Oilwell Varco Inc.		Analyst:
R. F. Lafferty		Kursziel:
51,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
44,17 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,46%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
44,63 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,27%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
45,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

21.08.2018National-Oilwell Varco BuyR. F. Lafferty
17.04.2018National-Oilwell Varco NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.02.2018National-Oilwell Varco Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.02.2018National-Oilwell Varco Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
06.11.2017National-Oilwell Varco HoldR. F. Lafferty
21.08.2018National-Oilwell Varco BuyR. F. Lafferty
03.03.2017National-Oilwell Varco BuyArgus Research Company
16.02.2017National-Oilwell Varco OutperformFBR & Co.
05.05.2016National-Oilwell Varco OutperformFBR Capital
29.10.2015National-Oilwell Varco OverweightBarclays Capital
17.04.2018National-Oilwell Varco NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.02.2018National-Oilwell Varco Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.02.2018National-Oilwell Varco Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
06.11.2017National-Oilwell Varco HoldR. F. Lafferty
10.10.2017National-Oilwell Varco HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2017National-Oilwell Varco UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
01.12.2016National-Oilwell Varco SellSeaport Global Securities
17.07.2015National-Oilwell Varco SellUBS AG
20.02.2015National-Oilwell Varco UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

17.08.18
National Oilwell Varco meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
01.08.18
5 Can't-Miss Quotes From National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.'s Q2 Call (MotleyFool)
30.07.18
National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Soars: Stock Adds 10.3% in Session (Zacks)
27.07.18
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Finally Returns to Profitability (MotleyFool)
25.07.18
What to Watch When National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Reports Earnings (MotleyFool)
24.07.18
Ausblick: National-Oilwell Varco stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
11.07.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Enbridge, Chevron, Core Laboratories N.V. and National Oilwell Varco (Zacks)
26.06.18
National Oilwell Varco-Aktie - Stephen Anness: Gewaltiger Gewinnhebel (Börse Online)

Kursziele National-Oilwell Varco Aktie

+1,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,95%
Ø Kursziel: 45,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
40 $
R. F. Lafferty
51 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,95%
Ø Kursziel: 45,50
alle National-Oilwell Varco Kursziele

