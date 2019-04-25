finanzen.net

Nokia Aktie WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681

4,69EUR
-0,48EUR
-9,27%
12:03:25
XETRA
4,69EUR
-0,47EUR
-9,13%
12:03:56
HEX
25.04.2019 12:06
Bewerten
(0)

Nokia Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4,70 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Netzwerkausrüsters sei schwach ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Deutlich sei die Verfehlung beim operativen Gewinn (Ebit) gewesen. Hier habe sich der starke Wettbewerb ungünstig ausgewirkt und auf die Margen gedrückt./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2019 / 07:39 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Sell

Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
4,70 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
4,68 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,43%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
4,68 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,43%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
5,81 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

12:06 UhrNokia SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:06 UhrNokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.04.2019Nokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
23.04.2019Nokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
23.04.2019Nokia overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:06 UhrNokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.04.2019Nokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
23.04.2019Nokia OutperformCredit Suisse Group
23.04.2019Nokia overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.04.2019Nokia buyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2019Nokia NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.02.2019Nokia NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.02.2019Nokia NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.2019Nokia NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.01.2019Nokia NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:06 UhrNokia SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.2019Nokia SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2018Nokia UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
22.09.2017Nokia UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
15.04.2015Nokia VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

Umsatz leicht gestiegen
Nokia mit unerwartetem operativen Verlust im ersten Quartal - Aktie bricht ein
Der finnische Netzwerkausrüster Nokia hat das erste Quartal unerwartet mit einem Verlust abgeschlossen.
11:21 Uhr
Nokia mit unerwartetem operativen Verlust im ersten Quartal (Heise)
11:16 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Nokia verschreckt Investoren mit unerwartetem operativen Quartals-Minus (dpa-afx)
10:27 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nokia schockt die Anleger mit überraschendem Verlust (dpa-afx)
10:27 Uhr
Nokia-Aktie: Konzern schockt die Anleger mit überraschendem Verlust (Börse Online)
09:16 Uhr
Nokia schreibt zum Jahresstart Verlust - Aktie knickt ein (Dow Jones)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
15.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Nokia auf 'Sell' - Ziel runter auf 4,70 Euro (dpa-afx)
07.04.19
Das Nokia 9 PureView bricht sein eigenes Versprechen (N24)

Kursziele Nokia Aktie

+24,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,15%
Ø Kursziel: 5,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 2
3,5
4
4,5
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5,50 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
7,40 
BNP PARIBAS
4 
CFRA
5,90 
Kepler Cheuvreux
6 
UBS AG
5,90 
Barclays Capital
6 
Deutsche Bank AG
5,80 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
6,50 
Credit Suisse Group
6,20 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
4,70 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,15%
Ø Kursziel: 5,81
alle Nokia Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
