|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Nokia
|ST8V14
|8,71
|Endlos Turbo auf Nokia
|SR0DMC
|15,12
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
4,70 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
4,68 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,43%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
4,68 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,43%
|Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,81 EUR
|12:06 Uhr
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06 Uhr
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.04.2019
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.2019
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.2019
|Nokia overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:06 Uhr
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.04.2019
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.2019
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.2019
|Nokia overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.2019
|Nokia buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.2019
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.2019
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.2019
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.2019
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.2019
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:06 Uhr
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.2019
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.2018
|Nokia Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|22.09.2017
|Nokia Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|15.04.2015
|Nokia Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:11 Uhr
|EON SE Neutral
|12:11 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:16 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|11:16 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|11:06 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|10:21 Uhr
|EON SE buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland neutral
|08:31 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|08:06 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Halten
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Halten
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Hold
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Hold
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|24.04.19
|Lufthansa Underweight
|24.04.19
|Continental Outperform
|24.04.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|24.04.19
|Software Halten
|24.04.19
|Daimler market-perform
|24.04.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|24.04.19
|Beiersdorf Sell
|24.04.19
|Henkel vz Sell
|24.04.19
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|24.04.19
|Siemens Sector Perform
|24.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|24.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|24.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|24.04.19
|SAP SE overweight
|24.04.19
|SAP SE overweight
|24.04.19
|Wirecard buy
