NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4,70 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Netzwerkausrüsters sei schwach ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Deutlich sei die Verfehlung beim operativen Gewinn (Ebit) gewesen. Hier habe sich der starke Wettbewerb ungünstig ausgewirkt und auf die Margen gedrückt./mf/ck



