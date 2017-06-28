Nuance Communications Aktie WKN: A0HGWX / ISIN: US67020Y1001
Symbol: NUAN

10,94EUR
-1,89EUR
-14,73%
13:10:45
FSE
15,28USD
+0,10USD
+0,66%
02:00:00
NAS
10.05.2018 14:34
Nuance Communications Hold (Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.)

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Nuance Communications Inc. von 18 auf 15 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Nuance Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Nuance Communications Inc.		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.		Kursziel:
15,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
15,28 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,83%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
16,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Nuance Communications Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nuance Communications Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Nuance Communications Inc.

07.05.18
Ausblick: Nuance Communications präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
10.04.18
Nuance Communications Receives 2018 Software Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab (Globe Newswire)
27.03.18
BRIEF-Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board (Reuters Business)
06.02.18
Ausblick: Nuance Communications öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.11.17
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
29.11.17
Autodesk, Nuance Communications, Marvell Technology Group and more - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)
02.11.17
Nuance Communications upgraded to overweight from equal weight at Morgan Stanley (MarketWatch)
28.06.17
Nuance Communications was affected by 'Petya' global malware incident (Market Watch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Nuance Communications Aktie

+7,98%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,98%
Ø Kursziel: 16,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
14,5
15
15,5
16
16,5
17
17,5
18
18,5
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,98%
Ø Kursziel: 16,50
alle Nuance Communications Kursziele

