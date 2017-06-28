|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Nuance Communications Inc.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
15,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
15,28 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,83%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,50 USD
|14:34 Uhr
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.11.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.08.2017
|Nuance Communications Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|10.05.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|06.01.2017
|Nuance Communications Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:34 Uhr
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.11.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.08.2017
|Nuance Communications Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|10.05.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|06.01.2017
|Nuance Communications Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.2016
|Nuance Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.2016
|Nuance Communications Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.08.2015
|Nuance Communications Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
|11.05.2015
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Standpoint Research
|08.05.2015
|Nuance Communications Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
|12.05.2011
|Nuance Communications sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.2011
|Nuance Communications sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:26 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|15:11 Uhr
|Henkel vz Underperform
|15:06 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|14:46 Uhr
|EON SE buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sector Perform
|14:16 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|14:16 Uhr
|EON SE Neutral
|14:01 Uhr
|SLM Solutions buy
|14:01 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|13:56 Uhr
|Henkel vz Hold
|13:56 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|13:41 Uhr
|Siemens Underweight
|13:31 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Reduce
|13:31 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sector Perform
|13:16 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|13:01 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|12:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Siemens Hold
|12:06 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|11:56 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|11:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|11:06 Uhr
|Merck buy
|09:41 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|09:41 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|09:26 Uhr
|SLM Solutions Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|XING SE Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|SLM Solutions Hold
|09:16 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|09.05.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|09.05.18
|Siemens Strong Buy
|09.05.18
|Henkel vz Hold
|09.05.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|09.05.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|09.05.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Reduce
|09.05.18
|Bechtle Hold
|09.05.18
|JENOPTIK buy
|KW 18: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net