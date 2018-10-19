finanzen.net
Nuance Communications Aktie WKN: A0HGWX / ISIN: US67020Y1001
Symbol: NUAN

14,91EUR
-0,09EUR
-0,60%
19:48:11
STU
17,19USD
-0,07USD
-0,41%
19:53:29
NAS
19.10.2018 17:59
Nuance Communications Outperform (Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.)

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat die Einstufung für Nuance Communications Inc. auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 22 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Nuance Communications Outperform

Unternehmen:
Nuance Communications Inc.		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.		Kursziel:
22,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
17,35 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+26,80%
Rating vorher:
neutral		Kurs aktuell:
17,19 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+27,98%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
18,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Nuance Communications Inc.

17:59 UhrNuance Communications OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.08.2018Nuance Communications HoldStandpoint Research
09.08.2018Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.05.2018Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.11.2017Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17:59 UhrNuance Communications OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.08.2018Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.05.2018Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.11.2017Nuance Communications HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.08.2017Nuance Communications BuyCanaccord Adams
09.08.2018Nuance Communications HoldStandpoint Research
12.05.2016Nuance Communications NeutralUBS AG
15.04.2016Nuance Communications Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Nuance Communications Mkt PerformFBR Capital
11.05.2015Nuance Communications HoldStandpoint Research
12.05.2011Nuance Communications sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.02.2011Nuance Communications sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Nuance Communications Inc.

13:57 Uhr
Nuance Communications started at outperform with $22 stock price target at Wedbush (MarketWatch)
09.08.18
Why Nuance Communications Jumped 10% This Morning (MotleyFool)
08.08.18
Nuance Communications (NUAN) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Nuance Communications legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
28.06.18
Nuance Communications, Inc. -- Moody's revises Nuance's outlook to stable from positive (Moodys)
07.05.18
Ausblick: Nuance Communications präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
10.04.18
Nuance Communications Receives 2018 Software Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab (Globe Newswire)
27.03.18
BRIEF-Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board (Reuters Business)

Analysensuche

Kursziele Nuance Communications Aktie

+4,71%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,71%
Ø Kursziel: 18,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
14
16
18
20
22
24
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17 $
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,71%
Ø Kursziel: 18,00
alle Nuance Communications Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
