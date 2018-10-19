|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Nuance Communications Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
22,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
17,35 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+26,80%
|Rating vorher:
neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
17,19 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+27,98%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
18,00 USD
|17:59 Uhr
|Nuance Communications Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|09.08.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Standpoint Research
|09.08.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|10.05.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.11.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|17:59 Uhr
|Nuance Communications Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|09.08.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|10.05.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.11.2017
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.08.2017
|Nuance Communications Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|09.08.2018
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Standpoint Research
|12.05.2016
|Nuance Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.2016
|Nuance Communications Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.08.2015
|Nuance Communications Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
|11.05.2015
|Nuance Communications Hold
|Standpoint Research
|12.05.2011
|Nuance Communications sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.2011
|Nuance Communications sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
