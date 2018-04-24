finanzen.net
Omnicell Aktie WKN: 632313 / ISIN: US68213N1090
Symbol: OMCL

72,80EUR
-0,54EUR
-0,74%
18:30:27
STU
82,41USD
+0,72USD
+0,88%
18:44:28
NAS
07.03.2019 18:49
Bewerten
(0)

Omnicell Buy (Dougherty & Company LLC )

Der Analyst Dougherty & Company LLC hat das Kursziel für Omnicell Inc. von 78 auf 90 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Omnicell Buy

Unternehmen:
Omnicell Inc.		Analyst:
Dougherty & Company LLC 		Kursziel:
90,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
82,39 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,24%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
82,41 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+9,21%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
90,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Omnicell Inc.

18:49 UhrOmnicell BuyDougherty & Company LLC
29.06.2018Omnicell BuyThe Benchmark Company
05.09.2017Omnicell BuyThe Benchmark Company
28.07.2017Omnicell BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.01.2017Omnicell BuyDougherty & Company LLC
Nachrichten zu Omnicell Inc.

05.02.19
Ausblick: Omnicell stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
23.10.18
Ausblick: Omnicell stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Omnicell legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.18
Ausblick: Omnicell präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Omnicell Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 90,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
Dougherty & Company LLC
90 $
