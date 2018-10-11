finanzen.net

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Seine Erwartungen stimmten mit den Marktschätzungen für den Elektronikkonzern weitgehend überein, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he

Datum der Analyse: 11.10.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
40,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
35,12 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,90%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
35,12 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,90%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
40,90 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11.10.2018Philips NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.10.2018Philips NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.09.2018Philips OutperformBernstein Research
17.09.2018Philips OutperformBNP PARIBAS
30.08.2018Philips buyUBS AG
25.09.2018Philips OutperformBernstein Research
17.09.2018Philips OutperformBNP PARIBAS
30.08.2018Philips buyUBS AG
17.08.2018Philips Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2018Philips buyHSBC
11.10.2018Philips NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.10.2018Philips NeutralCredit Suisse Group
26.07.2018Philips HoldKepler Cheuvreux
25.07.2018Philips NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.2018Philips Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.07.2017Philips UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
19.12.2016Philips UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.2016Philips Electronics UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.2016Philips Electronics ReduceHSBC
22.01.2016Philips Electronics SellS&P Capital IQ

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

02.10.18
ANALYSE: Philips-Aussichten gut, Kurs weniger - Credit Suisse stuft Aktie ab (dpa-afx)
02.10.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Philips auf 'Neutral' - Hebt Ziel auf 40 Euro (dpa-afx)
26.09.18
Philips-Managerin Carla Kriwet: „Die Strukturen in vielen Krankenhäusern sind heute noch wie vor 50 Jahren“ (Handelsblatt)
26.09.18
Philips-Managerin Carla Kriwet: „Die Strukturen in vielen Krankenhäusern sind heute noch wie vor 50 Jahren“ (Handelsblatt)
22.09.18
Philips Evolves as a Healthcare Company, Tariffs a Concern (Zacks)
17.09.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Exane BNP hebt Philips auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 45 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.08.18
This boring switch might be the best Philips Hue gadget yet - CNET (Cnet)
31.08.18
Philips Hue's smart lights will work with Siri Shortcuts this fall - CNET (Cnet)

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+16,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,16%
Ø Kursziel: 40,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
Barclays Capital
33 
S&P Capital IQ
36 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
41 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
40 
Morgan Stanley
39 
Commerzbank AG
44 
Kepler Cheuvreux
37 
Deutsche Bank AG
43 
HSBC
44 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 
UBS AG
42 
BNP PARIBAS
45 
Bernstein Research
45,50 
Credit Suisse Group
40 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
40 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,16%
Ø Kursziel: 40,90
alle Philips Kursziele

