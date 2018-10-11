|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
40,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
35,12 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,90%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
35,12 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,90%
|Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,90 EUR
|11.10.2018
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.2018
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.09.2018
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.09.2018
|Philips Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|30.08.2018
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.2018
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.09.2018
|Philips Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|30.08.2018
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|17.08.2018
|Philips Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.2018
|Philips buy
|HSBC
|11.10.2018
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.2018
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.2018
|Philips Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.07.2018
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.2018
|Philips Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.07.2017
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.2016
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.2016
|Philips Electronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.2016
|Philips Electronics Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.2016
|Philips Electronics Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|11.10.18
|HeidelbergCement buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Allianz overweight
|11.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|BMW Neutral
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer overweight
|11.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|11.10.18
|Bayer overweight
|11.10.18
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|freenet buy
|11.10.18
|BMW buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|MorphoSys buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer Outperform
|11.10.18
|Bayer Hold
|11.10.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|10.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|10.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|10.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|10.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|10.10.18
|RWE Reduce
|10.10.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|10.10.18
|Merck buy
|10.10.18
|Covestro buy
|10.10.18
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|10.10.18
|Wirecard kaufen
|10.10.18
|Wirecard kaufen
|10.10.18
|Software buy
|10.10.18
|Covestro buy
