NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Seine Erwartungen stimmten mit den Marktschätzungen für den Elektronikkonzern weitgehend überein, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he



Datum der Analyse: 11.10.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.