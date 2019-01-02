finanzen.net
Regions Financial Aktie WKN: A0B6XA / ISIN: US7591EP1005
Symbol: RF

11,88EUR
+0,35EUR
+3,04%
02.01.2019
STU
13,67USD
+0,29USD
+2,17%
02.01.2019
NYSE
02.01.2019 18:39
Regions Financial Underweight (Barclays Capital)

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Regions Financial Corp. von 20 auf 17 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Regions Financial Underweight

Unternehmen:
Regions Financial Corp.		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
17,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		Kurs*:
11,41 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		Kurs aktuell:
13,67 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Regions Financial Corp.

02.01.2019Regions Financial UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Regions Financial UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.12.2017Regions Financial NeutralUBS AG
02.10.2017Regions Financial UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.05.2017Regions Financial NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.03.2017Regions Financial OutperformFBR & Co.
16.02.2017Regions Financial BuySunTrust
07.12.2016Regions Financial OutperformFBR & Co.
14.11.2016Regions Financial OutperformFBR & Co.
07.10.2016Regions Financial OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.12.2017Regions Financial NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2017Regions Financial NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.10.2016Regions Financial Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Regions Financial NeutralUBS AG
09.11.2015Regions Financial HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Regions Financial UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Regions Financial UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Regions Financial UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Regions Financial SellUBS AG
03.01.2017Regions Financial UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Regions Financial Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Regions Financial Corp.

28.12.18
Regions Financial Corporation -- Correction to Text, December 20, 2018 Release: Moody's affirms Regions' ratings (senior Baa2); changes outlook to positive from stable (Moodys)
20.12.18
Regions Financial Corporation -- Moody's affirms Regions' ratings (senior Baa2); changes outlook to positive from stable (Moodys)
18.12.18
Regions Financial on Track to Save Costs, Fee Income a Woe (Revised) (Zacks)
29.11.18
Regions Financial on Track to Save Costs, Legal Woes Linger (Zacks)
26.11.18
Regions Financial upgraded to overweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
22.11.18
Regions Financial (RF) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? (Zacks)
14.11.18
Is Regions Financial (RF) a Great Value Stock Right Now? (Zacks)
31.10.18
Regions Financial upgraded to strong buy from outperform at Raymond James (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Regions Financial Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 0
Sell: 1
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Barclays Capital
17 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Regions Financial Kursziele

