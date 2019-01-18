finanzen.net
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

45,58EUR
+0,65EUR
+1,44%
18.01.2019
FSE
39,15GBP
+0,18GBP
+0,47%
18.01.2019
LSE
18.01.2019 16:56
Rio Tinto Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3730 Pence belassen. Das Geschäft mit Eisenerz entwickele sich weiterhin besser als erwartet und sollte bei dem Bergbaukonzern ungebrochen für einen starken Free Cashflow sorgen, schrieb Analyst Sam Catalano in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nicht teuer, die gesamtwirtschaftlichen Perspektiven bremsten ihn aber in seinem Votum./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2019 / 13:47 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
37,30 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
39,51 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,59%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
39,15 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,73%
Analyst Name:
Sam Catalano		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
41,85 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+6,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,90%
Ø Kursziel: 41,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 7
Sell: 1
30
35
40
45
50
55
Macquarie Research
47 £
Morgan Stanley
39 £
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
Deutsche Bank AG
43 £
UBS AG
46 £
Barclays Capital
41 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41 £
RBC Capital Markets
31 £
HSBC
47,55 £
Credit Suisse Group
37,30 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,90%
Ø Kursziel: 41,85
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

