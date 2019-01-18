ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3730 Pence belassen. Das Geschäft mit Eisenerz entwickele sich weiterhin besser als erwartet und sollte bei dem Bergbaukonzern ungebrochen für einen starken Free Cashflow sorgen, schrieb Analyst Sam Catalano in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nicht teuer, die gesamtwirtschaftlichen Perspektiven bremsten ihn aber in seinem Votum./tih/la



