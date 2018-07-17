finanzen.net
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

45,15EUR
+1,40EUR
+3,20%
12:40:05
XETRA
39,34GBP
+0,56GBP
+1,45%
12:57:25
BTE
18.01.2019
Rio Tinto Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4200 auf 4100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Aufgrund der Dollar-Stärke, konjunktureller Befürchtungen sowie Ängsten vor einer schwächelnden chinesischen Nachfrage hätten sich die europäischen Rohstoffwerte 2018 zu einer der schwächsten Branchen entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Eugene King in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Mit Blick auf 2019 sehe er eine weiterhin solide weltweite Rohstoffnachfrage und die Lage in China optimistischer als der Markt. Seine Schätzungen für Rio Tinto passte der Experte an die jüngsten Preisprognosen der Goldman-Sachs-Rohstoffexperten an./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2019 / 01:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
41,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
39,19 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,62%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
39,29 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+4,35%
Analyst Name:
Eugene King		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
41,93 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:31 UhrRio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:11 UhrRio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.2019Rio Tinto Equal weightBarclays Capital
04.01.2019Rio Tinto buyUBS AG
14.12.2018Rio Tinto NeutralCredit Suisse Group
11:11 UhrRio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.01.2019Rio Tinto buyUBS AG
13.12.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.12.2018Rio Tinto OutperformCredit Suisse Group
30.11.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 UhrRio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.2019Rio Tinto Equal weightBarclays Capital
14.12.2018Rio Tinto NeutralCredit Suisse Group
12.11.2018Rio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2018Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.12.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
12.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
25.07.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

04.01.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 4600 Pence (dpa-afx)
12.11.18
Rio Tinto beendet ersten Teil seines Aktienrückkaufprogramms (MyDividends)
20.09.18
Rio Tinto zahlt Dividende an die Aktionäre aus (MyDividends)
10.09.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 4850 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
Rio Tinto verdient dank höherer Rohstoffkosten deutlich mehr (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
Rio Tinto kauft mehr eigene Aktien zurück und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
18.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5050 Pence - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
17.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: CFRA senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Hold' - Ziel 4200 Pence (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 41,93
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 7
Sell: 1
30
35
40
45
50
55
Macquarie Research
47 £
Morgan Stanley
39 £
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
HSBC
48,60 £
Deutsche Bank AG
43 £
RBC Capital Markets
31 £
Credit Suisse Group
37,30 £
UBS AG
46 £
Barclays Capital
41 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41 £
