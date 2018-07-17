NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4200 auf 4100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Aufgrund der Dollar-Stärke, konjunktureller Befürchtungen sowie Ängsten vor einer schwächelnden chinesischen Nachfrage hätten sich die europäischen Rohstoffwerte 2018 zu einer der schwächsten Branchen entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Eugene King in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Mit Blick auf 2019 sehe er eine weiterhin solide weltweite Rohstoffnachfrage und die Lage in China optimistischer als der Markt. Seine Schätzungen für Rio Tinto passte der Experte an die jüngsten Preisprognosen der Goldman-Sachs-Rohstoffexperten an./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2019 / 01:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



