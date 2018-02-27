NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto angesichts einer Offerte von Norsk Hydro für Teile des Aluminiumgeschäfts auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Der potenzielle Schritt sei für beide Seiten strategisch sinnvoll und wertsteigernd, schrieb Analyst Fraser Jamieson in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern könne damit seine Kasse füllen, würde aber nur einen Randbereich abgeben./tih/la



