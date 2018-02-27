|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
42,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
40,57 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,52%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
40,65 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,32%
|Analyst Name:
Fraser Jamieson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,09 GBP
|15:11 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.2018
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.2018
|Rio Tinto buy
|UBS AG
|15:11 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.2018
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.02.2018
|Rio Tinto Hold
|HSBC
|08.02.2018
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.2018
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.2016
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|19.04.2016
|Rio Tinto Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|18.04.2016
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|09.02.2016
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.2016
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|15:06 Uhr
|EON SE overweight
|14:11 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo kaufen
|14:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|14:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|13:36 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|13:36 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|13:06 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE accumulate
|12:56 Uhr
|BASF buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Telefónica Deutschland Verkaufen
|12:06 Uhr
|XING SE Hold
|12:06 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|12:06 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat1 Media SE Hold
|12:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11:36 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|11:36 Uhr
|freenet buy
|11:36 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Nordex Sell
|11:21 Uhr
|BASF buy
|11:21 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|11:16 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|10:41 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE Hold
|10:31 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|10:26 Uhr
|Telefónica Deutschland Underperform
|10:21 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|10:21 Uhr
|adidas buy
|10:16 Uhr
|GFT SE buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Merck buy
|09:51 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|09:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|09:01 Uhr
|Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|09:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|08:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|08:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz Equal weight
