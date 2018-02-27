Rio Tinto AktieWKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

46,56EUR
-0,17EUR
-0,35%
15:13:46
XETRA
40,69GBP
+0,14GBP
+0,35%
15:31:28
BTE
27.02.2018 15:11
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto angesichts einer Offerte von Norsk Hydro für Teile des Aluminiumgeschäfts auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Der potenzielle Schritt sei für beide Seiten strategisch sinnvoll und wertsteigernd, schrieb Analyst Fraser Jamieson in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern könne damit seine Kasse füllen, würde aber nur einen Randbereich abgeben./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 27.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
42,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
40,57 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,52%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
40,65 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,32%
Analyst Name:
Fraser Jamieson		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
42,09 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:11 UhrRio Tinto NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:41 UhrRio Tinto buyUBS AG
15.02.2018Rio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
14.02.2018Rio Tinto buyUBS AG
13.02.2018Rio Tinto buyDeutsche Bank AG
13:41 UhrRio Tinto buyUBS AG
14.02.2018Rio Tinto buyUBS AG
13.02.2018Rio Tinto buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018Rio Tinto buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018Rio Tinto buyUBS AG
15:11 UhrRio Tinto NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.2018Rio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
08.02.2018Rio Tinto HoldHSBC
08.02.2018Rio Tinto NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.2018Rio Tinto Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2016Rio Tinto SellCitigroup Corp.
19.04.2016Rio Tinto VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
18.04.2016Rio Tinto SellCitigroup Corp.
09.02.2016Rio Tinto SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.2016Rio Tinto SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

07.02.18
Rio Tinto will mehr eigene Aktien zurückkaufen und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
07.02.18
Rio Tinto verdient mehr und zahlt Rekorddividende (dpa-afx)
10.01.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 4000 Pence (dpa-afx)
06.12.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Rio Tinto auf 'European Focus List' - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
05.12.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
23.10.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC Capital senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Sector Perform' (dpa-afx)
18.10.17
US-Börsenaufsicht bezichtigt Bergbauriesen Rio Tinto des Bilanzbetrugs (dpa-afx)
21.09.17
Rio Tinto will mit Milliarden aus Unternehmensverkauf Aktien zurückkaufen (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+3,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,44%
Ø Kursziel: 42,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
45 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
42 £
BNP PARIBAS
40 £
Credit Suisse Group
43 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
44 £
Citigroup Corp.
40,50 £
Barclays Capital
45 £
S&P Capital IQ
42 £
Macquarie Research
49 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33 £
RBC Capital Markets
42 £
HSBC
41 £
Deutsche Bank AG
46 £
Morgan Stanley
39 £
UBS AG
40 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
42 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,44%
Ø Kursziel: 42,09
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

