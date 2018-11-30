finanzen.net
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

41,05EUR
-0,19EUR
-0,46%
19:47:35
FSE
35,85GBP
-0,45GBP
-1,24%
18:29:09
BTE
30.11.2018 15:51
Rio Tinto overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Bei der Koodaideri-Mine fielen die Investitionen mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar rund 400 Millionen Dollar höher aus als ursprünglich geplant gewesen sei, schrieb Analyst Luke Nelson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit sei die Effizienz von Rio nicht so hoch wie die des Konkurrenten BHP bei ähnlichen Projekten./mf/edh

Datum der Analyse: 29.11.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto overweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
50,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
35,80 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+39,66%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
35,59 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+40,49%
Analyst Name:
Luke Nelson		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
42,61 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:51 UhrRio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:56 UhrRio Tinto buyUBS AG
27.11.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2018Rio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.11.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:51 UhrRio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:56 UhrRio Tinto buyUBS AG
27.11.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.2018Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2018Rio Tinto buyHSBC
12.11.2018Rio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2018Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2018Rio Tinto HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
17.10.2018Rio Tinto NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.10.2018Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
12.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.10.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
25.07.2018Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2016Rio Tinto SellCitigroup Corp.

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

12.11.18
Rio Tinto beendet ersten Teil seines Aktienrückkaufprogramms (MyDividends)
20.09.18
Rio Tinto zahlt Dividende an die Aktionäre aus (MyDividends)
10.09.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 4850 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
Rio Tinto verdient dank höherer Rohstoffkosten deutlich mehr (dpa-afx)
01.08.18
Rio Tinto kauft mehr eigene Aktien zurück und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
18.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5050 Pence - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
17.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: CFRA senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Hold' - Ziel 4200 Pence (dpa-afx)
21.06.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 5100 Pence (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+18,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,86%
Ø Kursziel: 42,61
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 6
Sell: 1
30
35
40
45
50
55
Citigroup Corp.
40,50 £
Macquarie Research
47 £
Credit Suisse Group
50 £
Barclays Capital
37,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
32 £
Morgan Stanley
39 £
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
HSBC
48,60 £
Deutsche Bank AG
43 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
42 £
UBS AG
46 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,86%
Ø Kursziel: 42,61
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

