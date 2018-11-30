NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Bei der Koodaideri-Mine fielen die Investitionen mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar rund 400 Millionen Dollar höher aus als ursprünglich geplant gewesen sei, schrieb Analyst Luke Nelson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit sei die Effizienz von Rio nicht so hoch wie die des Konkurrenten BHP bei ähnlichen Projekten./mf/edh



Datum der Analyse: 29.11.2018



