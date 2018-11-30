|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
50,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
35,80 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+39,66%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
35,59 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+40,49%
|Analyst Name:
Luke Nelson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,61 GBP
