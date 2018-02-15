Rockwell Automation AktieWKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091
Symbol: ROK

150,00EUR
+1,66EUR
+1,12%
15.02.2018
FSE
187,58USD
+0,49USD
+0,26%
15.02.2018
NYSE
Rockwell Automation Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Rockwell Automation Inc. auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 USD belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Rockwell Automation Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
200,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
186,06 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,49%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
187,58 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,62%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
200,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

15.02.2018Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2017Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
27.01.2017Rockwell Automation SellGabelli & Co
24.10.2016Rockwell Automation OverweightBarclays Capital
11.05.2016Rockwell Automation OutperformFBR Capital
24.10.2016Rockwell Automation OverweightBarclays Capital
11.05.2016Rockwell Automation OutperformFBR Capital
11.11.2015Rockwell Automation BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Rockwell Automation HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.01.2015Rockwell Automation BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2017Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
28.04.2016Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.04.2016Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
05.10.2015Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.01.2017Rockwell Automation SellGabelli & Co
09.11.2011Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.07.2011Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.11.2009Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.07.2009Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

24.01.18
Ausblick: Rockwell Automation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.11.17
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 28: Arby's-Buffalo Wild Wings, Emerson-Rockwell Automation, Cineworld-Regal (EN, Benzinga rumors)
28.11.17
Rockwell Automation shares slip as it turns down latest Emerson buyout offer (Proactiveinvestors)
28.11.17
Rockwell Automation shares slip as it turns down latest Emerson buyout offer (Proactiveinvestors)
28.11.17
Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Autodesk, Cyber Monday, Buffalo Wild Wings and more - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
28.11.17
Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Autodesk, Cyber Monday, Buffalo Wild Wings and more - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
28.11.17
Emerson Electric pulls Rockwell Automation bid off table (Reuters Business)
28.11.17
Emerson withdraws offer to acquire Rockwell Automation (FOX Business)

Kursziele Rockwell Automation Aktie

+6,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,62%
Ø Kursziel: 200,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Barclays Capital
200 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,62%
Ø Kursziel: 200,00
