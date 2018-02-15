|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
200,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
186,06 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,49%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
187,58 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,62%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
200,00 USD
|15.02.2018
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.2017
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|27.01.2017
|Rockwell Automation Sell
|Gabelli & Co
|24.10.2016
|Rockwell Automation Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.2016
|Rockwell Automation Outperform
|FBR Capital
|24.10.2016
|Rockwell Automation Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.2016
|Rockwell Automation Outperform
|FBR Capital
|11.11.2015
|Rockwell Automation Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.2015
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.01.2015
|Rockwell Automation Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|15.02.2018
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.2017
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|28.04.2016
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.2016
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|05.10.2015
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.2017
|Rockwell Automation Sell
|Gabelli & Co
|09.11.2011
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|29.07.2011
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.11.2009
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|29.07.2009
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
