|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
155,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
147,66 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,97%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
150,13 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,24%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
155,00 USD
|04.01.2019
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.2018
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.2017
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|27.01.2017
|Rockwell Automation Sell
|Gabelli & Co
|24.10.2016
|Rockwell Automation Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.10.2016
|Rockwell Automation Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.2016
|Rockwell Automation Outperform
|FBR Capital
|11.11.2015
|Rockwell Automation Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.2015
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.01.2015
|Rockwell Automation Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|04.01.2019
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.2018
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.2017
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|28.04.2016
|Rockwell Automation Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.2016
|Rockwell Automation Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|27.01.2017
|Rockwell Automation Sell
|Gabelli & Co
|09.11.2011
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|29.07.2011
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.11.2009
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|29.07.2009
|Rockwell Automation sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.01.19
|Deutsche Post Halten
|04.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|03.01.19
|Nordex buy
|03.01.19
|Merck Outperform
|03.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|03.01.19
|Bayer Outperform
|03.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|03.01.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|03.01.19
|Daimler Neutral
|02.01.19
|Bayer Outperform
|02.01.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|02.01.19
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|02.01.19
|Bayer buy
|02.01.19
|Merck Neutral
|02.01.19
|MorphoSys overweight
|02.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|02.01.19
|Bayer Neutral
|28.12.18
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|28.12.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|21.12.18
|Daimler neutral
|21.12.18
|adidas Hold
|21.12.18
|Infineon buy
|21.12.18
|Infineon buy
|21.12.18
|S&T buy
|21.12.18
|adidas buy
|21.12.18
|BASF Hold
|21.12.18
|Infineon kaufen
|21.12.18
|Infineon kaufen
|21.12.18
|adidas buy
|21.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|21.12.18
|Siemens Healthineers market-perform
|20.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|20.12.18
|Software Halten
|20.12.18
|United Internet buy
|20.12.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|20.12.18
|Allianz kaufen
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|19.12.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net