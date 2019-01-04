finanzen.net

Rockwell Automation Aktie WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091
Symbol: ROK

131,18EUR
+3,55EUR
+2,78%
04.01.2019
STU
150,13USD
+4,59USD
+3,15%
04.01.2019
NYSE
04.01.2019 17:09
Rockwell Automation Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat Rockwell Automation Inc. wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Hold" und einem Kursziel von 155 USD.

Zusammenfassung: Rockwell Automation Hold

Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
155,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
147,66 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,97%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
150,13 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,24%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
155,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

04.01.2019Rockwell Automation HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.02.2018Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2017Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
27.01.2017Rockwell Automation SellGabelli & Co
24.10.2016Rockwell Automation OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Rockwell Automation OverweightBarclays Capital
11.05.2016Rockwell Automation OutperformFBR Capital
11.11.2015Rockwell Automation BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Rockwell Automation HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.01.2015Rockwell Automation BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

28.12.18
Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? (Zacks)
27.12.18
Growing Investment, Acquisitions Aid Rockwell Automation (Zacks)
12.12.18
Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio (Zacks)
07.12.18
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
04.12.18
Rockwell Automation is at the forefront of mining?s connected future (Australian Mining)
16.11.18
Metso collaboration with Rockwell Automation to introduces new predictive maintenance solution for mining industry (SteelGuru)
14.11.18
Metso, Rockwell Automation develop connected mine solution (Australian Mining)
14.11.18
Rockwell Automation Rides on Acquisitions Amid Tariff Woes (Zacks)

Analysensuche

Kursziele Rockwell Automation Aktie

+3,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,24%
Ø Kursziel: 155,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
Deutsche Bank AG
155 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,24%
Ø Kursziel: 155,00
alle Rockwell Automation Kursziele

