Rockwell Automation Aktie WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091
Symbol: ROK

139,99EUR
+2,24EUR
+1,63%
18.01.2019
FSE
164,75USD
+4,49USD
+2,80%
18.01.2019
NYSE
18.01.2019 19:19
Rockwell Automation Outperform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für Rockwell Automation Inc. auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 185 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Rockwell Automation Outperform

Unternehmen:
Rockwell Automation Inc.		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
185,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
165,04 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,09%
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
164,75 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,29%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
170,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

18.01.2019Rockwell Automation OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2019Rockwell Automation HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.02.2018Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2017Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
27.01.2017Rockwell Automation SellGabelli & Co
18.01.2019Rockwell Automation OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.10.2016Rockwell Automation OverweightBarclays Capital
11.05.2016Rockwell Automation OutperformFBR Capital
11.11.2015Rockwell Automation BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Rockwell Automation HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.01.2019Rockwell Automation HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.02.2018Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2017Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
28.04.2016Rockwell Automation Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.04.2016Rockwell Automation HoldGabelli & Co
27.01.2017Rockwell Automation SellGabelli & Co
09.11.2011Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.07.2011Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.11.2009Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.07.2009Rockwell Automation sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

17.01.19
Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing? (Zacks)
16.01.19
Rockwell Automation (ROK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? (Zacks)
15.01.19
Rockwell Automation is at the forefront of mining?s connected future (Australian Mining)
14.01.19
Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio (Zacks)
28.12.18
Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? (Zacks)
27.12.18
Growing Investment, Acquisitions Aid Rockwell Automation (Zacks)
12.12.18
Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio (Zacks)
07.12.18
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)

Kursziele Rockwell Automation Aktie

+3,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,19%
Ø Kursziel: 170,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
150
155
160
165
170
175
180
185
190
Deutsche Bank AG
155 $
BMO Capital Markets
185 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,19%
Ø Kursziel: 170,00
alle Rockwell Automation Kursziele

