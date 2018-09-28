finanzen.net
+++ Erdogan in Deutschland: Warum er jetzt eine Charmeoffensive starten muss +++-w-

Royal Dutch Shell Group A Aktie WKN: A0ET6Q / ISIN: US7802592060
Symbol: RDS.A

58,50EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
28.09.2018
STU
68,14USD
-0,60USD
-0,87%
28.09.2018
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
28.09.2018 21:29
Bewerten
(0)

Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform (Wolfe Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Wolfe Research hat die Einstufung für Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 88 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform

Unternehmen:
Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs)		Analyst:
Wolfe Research		Kursziel:
88,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
59,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
68,14 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.09.2018Royal Dutch Shell Group A OutperformWolfe Research
22.01.2018Royal Dutch Shell Group A OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.07.2005Royal Dutch/Shell buyJyske Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.11.17
Shell profitiert von besserem Öl- und Gasumfeld (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Royal Dutch Shell Group A News
RSS Feed
Royal Dutch Shell Group A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Royal Dutch Shell Group A Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
60
70
80
90
100
110
Wolfe Research
88 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Royal Dutch Shell Group A Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

28.09.18Infineon buy
28.09.18Infineon buy
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Underweight
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Hold
28.09.18BASF buy
28.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
28.09.18BASF market-perform
28.09.18BASF kaufen
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Halten
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Halten
28.09.18Lufthansa buy
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Neutral
28.09.18thyssenkrupp Hold
28.09.18Fresenius Medical Care buy
28.09.18BASF Halten
28.09.18BASF Neutral
28.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
28.09.18Fresenius SECo buy
28.09.18BASF overweight
28.09.18BASF buy
28.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
28.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
28.09.18BASF buy
28.09.18Telefonica Deutschland overweight
28.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
28.09.18Fresenius SECo overweight
28.09.18Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
28.09.18EON SE Hold
28.09.18Wirecard Neutral
28.09.18Wirecard Neutral
27.09.18thyssenkrupp buy
27.09.18Lufthansa Halten
27.09.18Software kaufen
27.09.18AIXTRON SE kaufen
27.09.18Infineon kaufen
27.09.18Infineon kaufen
27.09.18Wirecard Halten
27.09.18Wirecard Halten
27.09.18SAP SE kaufen
27.09.18SAP SE kaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Der bisherige Verfassungsschutzchef Hans-Georg Maaßen wird Sonderberater im Bundesinnenministerium. Sind Sie mit dieser Lösung zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.09.18
DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsenaufsicht verklagt Elon Musk -- Italienische Schuldenpläne setzen Aktienmärkte unter Druck -- SMA Solar, BASF im Fokus
Euro am Sonntag
01:00 Uhr
Shopify-Gründer Lütke: Vom Schulversager zum Milliardär
Aktie im Fokus
28.09.18
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
TwitterA1W6XZ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Wirecard AG747206
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087