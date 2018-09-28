|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|Analyst:
Wolfe Research
|Kursziel:
88,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
59,00 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
68,14 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|28.09.2018
|Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|22.01.2018
|Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.01.2007
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|HSBC Securities
|30.11.2006
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|HSBC Securities
|22.09.2006
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|Morgan Stanley
|28.09.2018
|Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|22.01.2018
|Royal Dutch Shell Group A Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|05.07.2005
|Royal Dutch/Shell buy
|Jyske Bank
|24.01.2007
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|HSBC Securities
|30.11.2006
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|HSBC Securities
|22.09.2006
|Update Royal Dutch Shell Group plc (A) (spons. ADR
|Morgan Stanley
|15.07.2005
|Royal Dutch/Shell underweight
|JP Morgan
|28.09.18
|Infineon buy
|28.09.18
|Infineon buy
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|28.09.18
|BASF buy
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|28.09.18
|BASF market-perform
|28.09.18
|BASF kaufen
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|28.09.18
|Lufthansa buy
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|28.09.18
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|28.09.18
|BASF Halten
|28.09.18
|BASF Neutral
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|28.09.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|28.09.18
|BASF overweight
|28.09.18
|BASF buy
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|28.09.18
|BASF buy
|28.09.18
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|28.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|28.09.18
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|28.09.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
|28.09.18
|EON SE Hold
|28.09.18
|Wirecard Neutral
|28.09.18
|Wirecard Neutral
|27.09.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|27.09.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|27.09.18
|Software kaufen
|27.09.18
|AIXTRON SE kaufen
|27.09.18
|Infineon kaufen
|27.09.18
|Infineon kaufen
|27.09.18
|Wirecard Halten
|27.09.18
|Wirecard Halten
|27.09.18
|SAP SE kaufen
|27.09.18
|SAP SE kaufen
