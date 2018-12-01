finanzen.net

SAFRAN Aktie WKN: 924781 / ISIN: FR0000073272

124,80EUR
+2,65EUR
+2,17%
16:15:06
MUN
124,80EUR
+1,50EUR
+1,22%
17:00:56
PAR
11.06.2019 15:21
(0)

SAFRAN Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Safran auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Euro belassen. Die diesjährigen Sommeraussichten für die europäischen Flugzeughersteller und -zulieferer hätten sich verdüstert, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Unterbrochen werden könnte die "Schlechtwetterphase" jedoch von überwiegend positiv erwarteten Sektornachrichten auf der Paris Air Show Mitte Juni./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2019 / 23:58 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 00:53 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAFRAN Neutral

Unternehmen:
SAFRAN S.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
115,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
124,90 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,93%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
124,95 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,96%
Analyst Name:
David Perry		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
126,72 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SAFRAN S.A.

15:21 UhrSAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.05.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
30.04.2019SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2019SAFRAN buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.04.2019SAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.2019SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2019SAFRAN buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.04.2019SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.04.2019SAFRAN buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.03.2019SAFRAN buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:21 UhrSAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.2019SAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.2019SAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
10.04.2019SAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
21.03.2019SAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
31.05.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
12.04.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
11.04.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
25.03.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
28.02.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Nachrichten zu SAFRAN S.A.

Kursziele SAFRAN Aktie

+1,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,46%
Ø Kursziel: 126,72
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 2
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
160
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
116 
Kepler Cheuvreux
135 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
136 
Deutsche Bank AG
130 
UBS AG
121,50 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
137 
Credit Suisse Group
100 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
115 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,46%
Ø Kursziel: 126,72
