NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Safran auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Euro belassen. Die diesjährigen Sommeraussichten für die europäischen Flugzeughersteller und -zulieferer hätten sich verdüstert, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Unterbrochen werden könnte die "Schlechtwetterphase" jedoch von überwiegend positiv erwarteten Sektornachrichten auf der Paris Air Show Mitte Juni./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2019 / 23:58 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 00:53 / BST



