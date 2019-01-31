ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Safran nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 121,50 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Rüstungs- und Technologiekonzerns seien stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Celine Fornaro in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Konsensschätzungen für die künftigen Ergebnisse dürften sich allerdings wohl nicht mehr stärker verändern, denn der Ausblick auf 2019 decke sich mit den Markterwartungen./bek/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2019 / 07:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.