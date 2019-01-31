|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
SAFRAN S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
121,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
120,60 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,75%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
119,75 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,46%
|Analyst Name:
Celine Fornaro
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
125,17 EUR
|16:21 Uhr
|15:36 Uhr
|SAFRAN buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|14:16 Uhr
|13:41 Uhr
|SAFRAN Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.2019
|15:36 Uhr
|SAFRAN buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.01.2019
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.2019
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.2018
|SAFRAN buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.2018
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:21 Uhr
|14:16 Uhr
|13:41 Uhr
|SAFRAN Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.2019
|22.01.2019
|SAFRAN overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.2019
|SAFRAN Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.2018
|SAFRAN Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.10.2018
|SAFRAN Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.10.2018
|SAFRAN Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.09.2018
|SAFRAN Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17:56 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|17:11 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|17:11 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|17:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|16:21 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|15:46 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Verkaufen
|15:41 Uhr
|freenet Sell
|15:36 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|15:31 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|15:31 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|15:31 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|15:31 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:31 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:31 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE Verkaufen
|15:31 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|15:26 Uhr
|Covestro Hold
|15:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|15:26 Uhr
|EON SE Halten
|15:26 Uhr
|Continental Outperform
|14:51 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|14:16 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|14:16 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|14:16 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|14:16 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|14:11 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|14:11 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|13:31 Uhr
|XING (New Work) Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:26 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|13:01 Uhr
|Nordex Reduce
|12:46 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|12:41 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:36 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|11:16 Uhr
|Bayer buy
