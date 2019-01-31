finanzen.net

SAFRAN Aktie WKN: 924781 / ISIN: FR0000073272

27.02.2019
SAFRAN Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Safran nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 121,50 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Rüstungs- und Technologiekonzerns seien stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Celine Fornaro in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Konsensschätzungen für die künftigen Ergebnisse dürften sich allerdings wohl nicht mehr stärker verändern, denn der Ausblick auf 2019 decke sich mit den Markterwartungen./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2019 / 07:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAFRAN Neutral

Unternehmen:
SAFRAN S.A.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
121,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
120,60 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,75%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
119,75 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,46%
Analyst Name:
Celine Fornaro		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
125,17 EUR
Analysen zu SAFRAN S.A.

16:21 UhrSAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
15:36 UhrSAFRAN buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
14:16 UhrSAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
13:41 UhrSAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.2019SAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
15:36 UhrSAFRAN buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
09.01.2019SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.01.2019SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.12.2018SAFRAN buyDeutsche Bank AG
30.11.2018SAFRAN buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:21 UhrSAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
14:16 UhrSAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
13:41 UhrSAFRAN NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.2019SAFRAN NeutralUBS AG
22.01.2019SAFRAN overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.2019SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2018SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
17.10.2018SAFRAN UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
10.10.2018SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
07.09.2018SAFRAN UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Nachrichten zu SAFRAN S.A.

Umsatz gestiegen
SAFRAN erhöht trotz Gewinnrückgangs 2018 Dividende
Der französische Technologiekonzern SAFRAN hat im vergangenen Jahr beim Umsatz von der Konsolidierung der Zodiac Aerospace profitiert.
11:22 Uhr
Zodiac-Übernahme schiebt Triebwerksbauer Safran an (Airliners)
09:43 Uhr
Safran erhöht die Dividende das zehnte Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
09:10 Uhr
Zodiac-Übernahme gibt Safran neuen Schub (aero.de)
08:53 Uhr
Zodiac-Übernahme beflügelt Triebwerksbauer Safran (dpa-afx)
08:33 Uhr
Safran CEO sees end of LEAP engine delivery delays in Q2 (Reuters Business)
21.02.19
French Safran to have engine plant in Hyderabad (SteelGuru)
06.02.19
SAFRAN und MTU Aero Engines kooperieren bei Triebwerken (Dow Jones)
31.01.19
Januar 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur SAFRAN-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Kursziele SAFRAN Aktie

+4,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,53%
Ø Kursziel: 125,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 2
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
116 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
140 
Kepler Cheuvreux
135 
Oddo BHF
135 
Deutsche Bank AG
133 
Credit Suisse Group
95 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
115 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
136 
UBS AG
121,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,53%
Ø Kursziel: 125,17
alle SAFRAN Kursziele

