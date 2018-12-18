|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Endlos Turbo auf SAP
|ST0Z4Z
|14,19
|Endlos Turbo auf SAP
|ST0Z41
|14,21
|Unternehmen:
SAP SE
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
112,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
89,10 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+25,70%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
89,15 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+25,63%
|Analyst Name:
Knut Woller
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
113,62 EUR
|18:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|18:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|16:06 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|14:16 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|14:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Linde buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|11:26 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|08.01.19
|Linde Underperform
|08.01.19
|Bayer Outperform
|08.01.19
|BASF market-perform
|08.01.19
|Allianz overweight
|08.01.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|08.01.19
|Merck Neutral
|08.01.19
|Siemens Neutral
|08.01.19
|EON SE buy
|08.01.19
|RWE Conviction Buy
|08.01.19
|Siemens buy
|08.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|08.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|08.01.19
|Daimler Hold
|08.01.19
|BMW Hold
|07.01.19
|Linde buy
|07.01.19
|Bayer buy
|07.01.19
|Covestro Neutral
|07.01.19
|BASF Neutral
