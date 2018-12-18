MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für SAP vor Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 112 Euro belassen. Er rechne ebenso wie der Markt damit, dass der Softwarekonzern die eigenen Ziele erreicht habe, schrieb Analyst Knut Woller in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts der Bedeutung des Schlussquartals für die Jahresziele habe SAP in der Vergangenheit die wichtigsten Kennziffern oftmals schon vor dem offiziellen Termin bekannt gegeben. Die Zahlenvorlage ist für den 29. Januar geplant./mis/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 17:35 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ



