SAP Aktie WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

89,05EUR
+0,28EUR
+0,32%
21:15:02
STU
09.01.2019 18:51
SAP SE buy (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für SAP vor Zahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 112 Euro belassen. Er rechne ebenso wie der Markt damit, dass der Softwarekonzern die eigenen Ziele erreicht habe, schrieb Analyst Knut Woller in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts der Bedeutung des Schlussquartals für die Jahresziele habe SAP in der Vergangenheit die wichtigsten Kennziffern oftmals schon vor dem offiziellen Termin bekannt gegeben. Die Zahlenvorlage ist für den 29. Januar geplant./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 17:35 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SAP SE buy

Unternehmen:
SAP SE		Analyst:
Baader Bank		Kursziel:
112,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
89,10 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+25,70%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
89,15 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+25,63%
Analyst Name:
Knut Woller		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
113,62 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:51 UhrSAP SE buyBaader Bank
10:21 UhrSAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
07.01.2019SAP SE buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
07.12.2018SAP SE overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.2018SAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
18:51 UhrSAP SE buyBaader Bank
10:21 UhrSAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
07.01.2019SAP SE buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
07.12.2018SAP SE overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.2018SAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2018SAP SE HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
12.11.2018SAP SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
18.10.2018SAP SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
18.10.2018SAP SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.10.2018SAP SE NeutralUBS AG
21.07.2017SAP SE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
24.10.2016SAP SE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
19.10.2016SAP SE UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
11.10.2016SAP SE ReduceOddo Seydler Bank AG
21.09.2016SAP SE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS

Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale (Börse Online)
07.01.19
Wachstumstrend und Abwärtstrend - SAP hält an beidem fest (Der Aktionär)
02.01.19
SAP-Aktie: Jetzt auf positiven Jahresauftakt wetten (Börse Online)
02.01.19
Bearishe Tradingchancen: SAP am langfristigen Aufwärtstrend (N-TV)
20.12.18
SAP bestärkt Datenmanagement-Sparte (Der Aktionär)
18.12.18
Citi: SAP - Das sieht nicht gut aus (finanzen.net)
18.12.18
Citi: SAP - Das sieht nicht gut aus (finanzen.net)
18.12.18
Cloud-Geschäft besser als erwartet: SAP-Rivale Oracle steigert Gewinn (manager magazin online)

