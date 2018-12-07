finanzen.net
Scout24 Aktie WKN: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

36,52EUR
-0,48EUR
-1,30%
18:45:06
STU
07.12.2018
(0)

Scout24 Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Scout24 nach der Vorlage der Geschäftszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 41,90 auf 42,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) bis 2021 für den Online-Marktbetreiber nur moderat angehoben, schrieb Analyst Aditya Buddhavarapu in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe allerdings zur Anpassung des Kursziels geführt./ck/la

Datum der Analyse: 07.12.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Scout24 Neutral

Unternehmen:
Scout24 AG		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
42,60 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
37,48 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,66%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
37,48 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,66%
Analyst Name:
Aditya Buddhavarapu		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
43,05 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Scout24 AG

16:51 UhrScout24 NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.12.2018Scout24 buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.11.2018Scout24 buyUBS AG
19.11.2018Scout24 overweightMorgan Stanley
16.11.2018Scout24 Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.12.2018Scout24 buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.11.2018Scout24 buyUBS AG
19.11.2018Scout24 overweightMorgan Stanley
07.11.2018Scout24 buyUBS AG
07.11.2018Scout24 buyKepler Cheuvreux
16:51 UhrScout24 NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2018Scout24 Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.11.2018Scout24 NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.11.2018Scout24 NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.11.2018Scout24 Equal weightBarclays Capital
08.11.2018Scout24 ReduceOddo BHF
05.11.2018Scout24 ReduceOddo BHF
11.09.2018Scout24 UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
31.08.2018Scout24 ReduceOddo BHF
15.08.2018Scout24 ReduceOddo BHF

Nachrichten zu Scout24 AG

15:26 Uhr
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
15:26 Uhr
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
03.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
03.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
26.11.18
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 22.11.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
26.11.18
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Correction of a release from 22/11/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)

Kursziele Scout24 Aktie

+17,88%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,88%
Ø Kursziel: 43,05
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 8
Sell: 2
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
Macquarie Research
49,54 
BNP PARIBAS
38 
Warburg Research
45 
HSBC
42 
equinet AG
44 
Kepler Cheuvreux
50 
Barclays Capital
46 
Credit Suisse Group
41,30 
Oddo BHF
28 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
39 
RBC Capital Markets
43 
UBS AG
43,20 
Deutsche Bank AG
51 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
42,60 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,88%
Ø Kursziel: 43,05
alle Scout24 Kursziele

