|Unternehmen:
Scout24 AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
42,60 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
37,48 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,66%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
37,48 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,66%
|Analyst Name:
Aditya Buddhavarapu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,05 EUR
|16:51 Uhr
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.2018
|Scout24 buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.11.2018
|Scout24 buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.2018
|Scout24 overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.11.2018
|Scout24 Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.2018
|Scout24 buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.11.2018
|Scout24 buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.2018
|Scout24 overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.2018
|Scout24 buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.2018
|Scout24 buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16:51 Uhr
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2018
|Scout24 Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.11.2018
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.2018
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.11.2018
|Scout24 Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.2018
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|05.11.2018
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|11.09.2018
|Scout24 Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|31.08.2018
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|15.08.2018
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|17:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|16:56 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Outperform
|16:16 Uhr
|Daimler Verkaufen
|16:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|15:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|15:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Siemens Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|13:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|13:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|12:41 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|11:56 Uhr
|Linde buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|MorphoSys overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|10:16 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp verkaufen
|10:16 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|09:31 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|09:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|08:56 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|08:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|08:46 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|08:26 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:26 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|06.12.18
|BMW Reduce
|06.12.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|06.12.18
|QIAGEN buy
|06.12.18
|MorphoSys overweight
|06.12.18
|Bayer Outperform
|06.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
