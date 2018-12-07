NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Scout24 nach der Vorlage der Geschäftszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 41,90 auf 42,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) bis 2021 für den Online-Marktbetreiber nur moderat angehoben, schrieb Analyst Aditya Buddhavarapu in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe allerdings zur Anpassung des Kursziels geführt./ck/la



Datum der Analyse: 07.12.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.