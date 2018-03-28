|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
40,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
28,84 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
32,20 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|13:54 Uhr
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|15.01.2019
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.11.2018
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|12.11.2018
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.09.2018
|Shoe Carnival Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|13:54 Uhr
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|15.01.2019
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.11.2018
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|12.11.2018
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|27.08.2018
|Shoe Carnival Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.09.2018
|Shoe Carnival Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|21.11.2017
|Shoe Carnival Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|10.01.2017
|Shoe Carnival Neutral
|Mizuho
|15.12.2016
|Shoe Carnival Neutral
|Mizuho
|30.03.2016
|Shoe Carnival Hold
|Standpoint Research
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
|12:46 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|12:36 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|11:51 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|11:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement kaufen
|11:01 Uhr
|Continental Outperform
|10:21 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|09:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|09:26 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|09:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|08:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|19.03.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|19.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.03.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|19.03.19
|Merck Outperform
|19.03.19
|Bechtle buy
|19.03.19
|Merck Halten
|19.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|19.03.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|19.03.19
|Lufthansa buy
|19.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|19.03.19
|adidas buy
|19.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|19.03.19
|AIXTRON SE buy
|19.03.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|19.03.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|19.03.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|19.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|19.03.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|18.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|18.03.19
|Bechtle Sell
|18.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|DIe innovativsten UnternehmenDiese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net