finanzen.net

Shoe Carnival Aktie WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090
Symbol: SCVL

28,22EUR
-0,86EUR
-2,96%
15:21:15
STU
32,20USD
-0,73USD
-2,22%
15:19:34
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
20.03.2019 13:54
Bewerten
(0)

Shoe Carnival Buy (Pivotal Research Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Shoe Carnival Inc. von 45 auf 40 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Shoe Carnival Buy

Unternehmen:
Shoe Carnival Inc.		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
40,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
28,84 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
32,20 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shoe Carnival Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13:54 UhrShoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
15.01.2019Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
16.11.2018Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
12.11.2018Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
04.09.2018Shoe Carnival HoldPivotal Research Group
13:54 UhrShoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
15.01.2019Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
16.11.2018Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
12.11.2018Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
27.08.2018Shoe Carnival BuyPivotal Research Group
04.09.2018Shoe Carnival HoldPivotal Research Group
21.11.2017Shoe Carnival HoldPivotal Research Group
10.01.2017Shoe Carnival NeutralMizuho
15.12.2016Shoe Carnival NeutralMizuho
30.03.2016Shoe Carnival HoldStandpoint Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Shoe Carnival Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shoe Carnival Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shoe Carnival News
RSS Feed
Shoe Carnival zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Sparen für Kinder

Ihre Kinder oder Enkel­kinder sollen ohne finan­zielle Sorgen in ihr eige­nes Leben starten? Dann sollten Sie das Webinar heute Abend nicht ver­passen!
Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Shoe Carnival Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
Pivotal Research Group
46 $
Pivotal Research Group
47 $
Pivotal Research Group
45 $
Pivotal Research Group
40 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Shoe Carnival Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:46 UhrMerck Hold
12:36 UhrSoftware buy
12:21 UhrBayer Hold
11:51 UhrBayer Halten
11:26 UhrHeidelbergCement kaufen
11:01 UhrContinental Outperform
10:21 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
10:11 UhrBayer Neutral
09:56 UhrBayer buy
09:56 UhrBayer buy
09:51 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
09:26 UhrBayer Outperform
09:01 UhrLufthansa Outperform
08:16 UhrBeiersdorf Outperform
08:01 UhrDeutsche Post buy
19.03.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
19.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
19.03.19CompuGroup Medical SE buy
19.03.19Merck Outperform
19.03.19Bechtle buy
19.03.19Merck Halten
19.03.19Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
19.03.19Lufthansa Outperform
19.03.19Lufthansa buy
19.03.19Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
19.03.19adidas buy
19.03.19Deutsche Bank Hold
19.03.19AIXTRON SE buy
19.03.191&1 Drillisch buy
19.03.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
19.03.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
19.03.19Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
19.03.19Lufthansa Outperform
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
18.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
18.03.19Bechtle Sell
18.03.19Dialog Semiconductor buy
18.03.19Deutsche Bank Underperform

Top-Rankings

DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Nun ist es bestätigt: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank loten offiziell eine Fusion aus. Glauben Sie, dass es tatsächlich dazu kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:23 Uhr
DAX kurz unter 11.600 Punke -- Dow tiefer -- US-Zinsentscheid steht bevor -- BMW erwartet 2019 Gewinnrückgang -- Im Glyphosat-Prozess Urteil gegen Bayer -- Post, NORMA, zooplus im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:29 Uhr
BMW erwartet 2019 deutlichen Gewinnrückgang - Aktie rutscht ab
Nebenwerte
15:31 Uhr
CTS Eventim zahlt für 2018 mehr Dividende
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400