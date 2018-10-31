|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
|Analyst:
Craig Hallum
|Kursziel:
55,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
38,01 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+44,70%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
37,59 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+46,32%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
54,33 USD
|31.10.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Buy
|Craig Hallum
|31.10.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.08.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|23.05.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.08.2017
|Silicon Motion Technology Buy
|Standpoint Research
|31.10.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Buy
|Craig Hallum
|31.10.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.08.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.08.2017
|Silicon Motion Technology Buy
|Standpoint Research
|02.08.2017
|Silicon Motion Technology Buy
|Lake Street
|23.05.2018
|Silicon Motion Technology Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.02.2011
|Silicon Motion Technology neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|05.11.2010
|Silicon Motion Technology neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|15.10.2009
|Silicon Motion neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.06.2017
|Silicon Motion Technology Reduce
|Standpoint Research
|11.08.2009
|Silicon Motion underperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|31.10.18
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Börse kaufen
|31.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|31.10.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Verkaufen
|31.10.18
|Beiersdorf Halten
|31.10.18
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|31.10.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|31.10.18
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|31.10.18
|Nemetschek SE buy
|31.10.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|31.10.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|31.10.18
|AIXTRON SE buy
|31.10.18
|adidas buy
|31.10.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|31.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|31.10.18
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|31.10.18
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|31.10.18
|adidas buy
|31.10.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|31.10.18
|AIXTRON SE Verkaufen
|31.10.18
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|31.10.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|31.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|31.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|31.10.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|31.10.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|31.10.18
|Lufthansa buy
|31.10.18
|Lufthansa buy
|31.10.18
|Lufthansa buy
|31.10.18
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|31.10.18
|RIB Software SE Sell
|31.10.18
|Nemetschek SE Reduce
|31.10.18
|Nordex Reduce
|31.10.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|31.10.18
|Beiersdorf Hold
|31.10.18
|United Internet buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Oktober 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net