Silicon Motion Technology Aktie WKN: A0ETU4 / ISIN: US82706C1080
Symbol: SIMO

31,48EUR
-0,80EUR
-2,48%
31.10.2018
STU
37,59USD
-0,77USD
-2,01%
01:00:00
NAS
31.10.2018 19:49
Silicon Motion Technology Buy (Craig Hallum)

Der Analyst Craig Hallum hat das Kursziel für Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs) von 60 auf 55 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Silicon Motion Technology Buy

Unternehmen:
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)		Analyst:
Craig Hallum		Kursziel:
55,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
38,01 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+44,70%
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
37,59 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+46,32%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
54,33 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)

31.10.2018Silicon Motion Technology BuyCraig Hallum
31.10.2018Silicon Motion Technology OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
15.08.2018Silicon Motion Technology OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
23.05.2018Silicon Motion Technology Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
30.08.2017Silicon Motion Technology BuyStandpoint Research
31.10.2018Silicon Motion Technology BuyCraig Hallum
31.10.2018Silicon Motion Technology OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
15.08.2018Silicon Motion Technology OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
30.08.2017Silicon Motion Technology BuyStandpoint Research
02.08.2017Silicon Motion Technology BuyLake Street
23.05.2018Silicon Motion Technology Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
02.02.2011Silicon Motion Technology neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.11.2010Silicon Motion Technology neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.10.2009Silicon Motion neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.06.2017Silicon Motion Technology ReduceStandpoint Research
11.08.2009Silicon Motion underperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)

31.10.18
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Shares Up (Zacks)
30.10.18
Technologiekonzern Silicon Motion schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.10.18
Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.10.18
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 (Zacks)
01.08.18
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line (Zacks)
01.08.18
Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2018 (Benzinga)
31.07.18
Silicon Motion Technology zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
29.07.18
Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Silicon Motion Technology Aktie

+44,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,53%
Ø Kursziel: 54,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
52,5
53
53,5
54
54,5
55
Cowen and Company, LLC
53 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
55 $
Craig Hallum
55 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,53%
Ø Kursziel: 54,33
alle Silicon Motion Technology Kursziele

